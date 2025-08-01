Friday, August 01, 2025 | 12:14 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
'Dead hand can strike': Medvedev hits back at Trump's 'dead economies' jab

'Dead hand can strike': Medvedev hits back at Trump's 'dead economies' jab

Donald Trump took aim at 'dead economies' of Russia and India - even warning 'Russia and the USA do almost no business together'; Medvedev fired back, saying that 'dead hands' still pack nuclear power

Rimjhim Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Aug 01 2025 | 12:13 PM IST

US President Donald Trump, in a social media post on Thursday, criticised India and Russia for their relationship, calling both “dead economies” and suggesting they could “take their dead economies down together”. 
Trump also targeted former Russian President Dmitry Medvedev directly, saying, “Russia and the USA do almost no business together. Let’s keep it that way. Tell Medvedev, the failed former President of Russia, who thinks he’s still President, to watch his words. He’s entering very dangerous territory!” 
Responding within hours, Medvedev — who currently serves as deputy chairman of Russia’s Security Council — ridiculed Trump’s “dead economies” comment. He reminded Trump of Russia’s Cold War-era nuclear capabilities designed to launch a retaliatory strike even if the country’s leadership was wiped out in a first attack. 
 
“If some words from the former president of Russia cause such a nervous reaction from the supposedly mighty president of the US, then Russia is doing everything right and will continue to proceed along its own path,” Medvedev posted on his Telegram channel.   

Medvedev warns of ‘dead hand’ threat

Further, Medvedev referenced Trump’s interest in pop culture, saying he should “remember his favourite films about ‘The Walking Dead’ and think about how dangerous a ‘dead hand’ can be, even one that doesn’t exist in nature.” He ended the message with a laughing emoji. 
The “dead hand” Medvedev referred to is a Cold War-era term used in the West to describe the Soviet Union’s automatic nuclear strike system, known as Perimeter. According to Russian state news agency TASS, the system was designed to ensure a second retaliatory strike even if all top officials were killed in a first attack, news agency PTI reported. 
Trump threatens high tariffs over Ukraine deal delay

In recent statements, Trump said the US would impose tariffs of about 100 per cent on Russia and its trading partners unless Washington and Moscow reached a settlement on the Ukraine conflict within 50 days. He later reduced that timeframe to just 10 days. 
In response, Medvedev warned against such ultimatums, saying Russia would not bow to pressure. “Russia is not Israel or even Iran. Each new ultimatum is a threat and a step towards war. Not between Russia and Ukraine, but with his own country,” he said.

First Published: Aug 01 2025 | 12:07 PM IST

