Thursday, July 31, 2025 | 02:22 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / Economy / News / Trump calls India and Russia 'dead economies' but data tells a different story

Trump calls India and Russia 'dead economies' but data tells a different story

From India's trillion-dollar export surge to Russia's energy strength, trade data counters Trump's claim amid escalating tariffs and tensions

Trump calls India, Russia ‘dead economies’—but data tells another story

Vasudha Mukherjee New Delhi
5 min read Last Updated : Jul 31 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Hours after imposing a 25 per cent tariff on Indian imports and additional “penalties”, United States President Donald Trump called India and Russia “dead economies” in a social media post—a remark that overlooks the economic scale, growth momentum, and structural importance of the India–Russia partnership, even as bilateral trade remains exposed to geopolitical risks.
 

India’s economic data tells a different story

“I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can take their dead economies down together, for all I care,” Trump wrote. He added that the US has “done very little business with India, their Tariffs are too high, among the highest in the World. Likewise, Russia and the USA do almost no business together.”
 
 

Numbers game: India

At $4.19 trillion, India surpassed Japan as the fourth-largest economy in the world in 2025, trailing behind Germany ($4.74 trillion), China ($19.23 trillion), and the United States ($30.50 trillion). India is also projected to become the third-largest global economy by 2030, with its GDP expected to reach $7.3 trillion.
 
Key figures from India’s economic performance
 
Latest government data from June 2025 shows:

Also Read

Rahul Gandhi, Rahul, Congress leader

Everybody except PM, FM know India is 'dead economy': Rahul Gandhi

information technology, it industry, Developing skills, skills gaps

US tariff to hit Indian electronics sector; IT exports may feel ripple

Donald Trump, Trump

US President Donald Trump hits India with 25% tariff, plus penalty

Credit

Resolving deposit, credit balance lies in real economy, not on Mint Streetpremium

Donald Trump, Trump

India's shrimp exports hit by US tariffs, UK FTA offers slim relief

  • Nominal GDP tripled to ₹331.03 trillion in 2024–25 from ₹106.57 trillion in 2014–15
  • Real GDP grew by six point five per cent in 2024–25; nominal GDP rose by nine point nine per cent
  • Real GVA increased by six point four per cent; nominal GVA by nine point five per cent
  • Private Final Consumption Expenditure (PFCE) rose by seven point three per cent, reaching its highest share of GDP (61.8 per cent) since 2002–03
  • Cumulative FDI inflows reached ₹89.85 trillion ($1.05 trillion) by December 2024 — nearly twenty times higher than in FY01
 
India’s exports have soared since 2014
  • Total exports surged to $825 billion in 2024–25 from $468 billion in 2013–14
  • Merchandise exports grew to $437.42 billion from $310 billion
  • Services exports more than doubled to $387 billion from $158 billion
 

Numbers game: Russia

At an estimated $2.076 trillion, Russia’s economy is projected to be the world’s 11th largest by nominal GDP, according to the International Monetary Fund.
 
According to Rosstat’s 2024 Statistical Pocketbook:
  • GDP (2023): 156.4 trillion (local currency)
  • Per capita GDP: 1.08 million (local currency)
  • GDP growth (real): 5.9 per cent
  • Inflation (CPI): 7.4 per cent
  • Industrial production index (2023): 104.1 per cent
Top industries by GDP share:
  • Mining and quarrying: 32.0 per cent
  • Trade: 13.7 per cent
  • Manufacturing: 12.4 per cent
Exports (2023): $425.1 billion
Imports (2023): $285.1 billion
Main export: Mineral products ($260.1 billion)
Main import: Machinery and equipment ($145.8 billion)
Top trade partners: China, India, Turkey
 

India–Russia trade has reached historic highs

According to data from the Indian Embassy in Moscow, bilateral trade reached a record $68.7 billion in FY25, up from $10.1 billion pre-pandemic. Indian exports stood at $4.88 billion, while imports from Russia were $63.84 billion, dominated by crude oil, fertilisers and metals.
 
India has invested around $16 billion in Russia, largely in oil and gas, pharmaceuticals and IT. Russian investments in India—estimated at $20 billion—are concentrated in energy, petrochemicals, steel and railways. The two sides aim to grow bilateral trade to $100 billion by 2030 and bilateral investment to $50 billion by 2025.
 

Crude oil ties between India and Russia remain strong

Earlier this month, when asked about US sanctions on countries importing Russian oil, Petroleum Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said: “India will buy oil from wherever needed, in the interest of the Indian consumer.” India currently sources 35 to 40 per cent of its crude oil imports from Russia.
 
Meanwhile, India continues to diversify its trade base with new and ongoing free trade agreements. A long-awaited FTA with the UK has been signed; negotiations are ongoing with the EU, Oman, Chile and New Zealand. India is also reviewing the Asean FTA to improve market access.

US tariffs could dent India’s growth outlook

Brokerage firms Nomura and Barclays warn that the new tariffs could reduce India’s 2025–26 GDP growth by 20 to 30 basis points. Nomura maintains a 6.2 per cent forecast but flags a 0.2-point downside risk; Barclays projects a 30-point hit.
 
The average US tariff on Indian goods has surged from 2.7 per cent to 20.6 per cent, driven by broad and sector-specific hikes—50 per cent on steel and aluminium, 25 per cent on auto parts.
 
India’s key exports to the US, including pharmaceuticals, smartphones, machinery, jewellery, textiles and auto parts, are expected to be affected. While pharma is temporarily exempt, Trump has signalled a possible 200 per cent global tariff on pharma imports, with a 12 to 18-month grace period.
 

More From This Section

Gold Bar. Gold

Global gold demand rises 3% on stronger investment flows, says WGC

Palm oil

Indian importers ramping up oil purchases ahead of festival season: IVPA

GDP, India GDP

Higher US tariffs may trim India's GDP growth by 30 bps: Barclays

The demand for semiconductor chips in India is set to undergo a dramatic shift, with 60 per cent of it, in value terms, expected to come from chips smaller than 10 nano­metre (nm) by 2032. This insight comes from a forthcoming report by the Indian El

India may face growth, EPS risks as US slaps 25% tariffs: Goldman Sachs

India USA

US policy towards India has taken 'unfortunate turn', says Kaushik Basu

Topics : Donald Trump Indian Economy Indian economic growth India economy India trade US on India trade US Russia Russia Decoded Explained trade data economic growth BS Web Reports US India relations US President Donald Trump

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 31 2025 | 2:20 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to watchUS Pakistan Oil DealNSDL IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayFD RatesTrump Tariffs on IndiaQ1 Result TodayUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon