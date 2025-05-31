Indian all-party team briefs Denmark on challenges of cross-border terror

An all-party delegation visiting Copenhagen on Saturday apprised the Danish leaders of challenges posed by cross-border terrorism to India, emphasising Denmark's important voice in global affairs as a powerful tool in the fight against the global menace.

The delegation led by BJP MP Ravi Shankar Prasad is in the Danish capital as part of India's diplomatic outreach following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam that claimed 26 lives.

A delegation of MPs from all parties, led by Ravi Shankar Prasad, who is currently visiting Denmark, met with selected former MPs, former ministers and a former diplomat. They held discussions on the challenges posed by cross-border terrorism to India, Operation Sindoor and global issues that threaten peace and security.

Denmark's important voice in global affairs - as a non-permanent member of the UN Security Council and incoming EU Presidency - was highlighted as a powerful tool in the fight against terrorism, the Indian Embassy said in a post on X.

Prasad in a post on X said: Along with my colleagues from the all-party delegation, I met with Mr Lars-Christian Brask, Deputy Speaker of the Danish Parliament, and briefed him on the Pahalgam terrorist attack and Operation Sindoor. During the meeting, we emphasised India's firm stance against terrorism and its call for a global united effort to combat this threat.

The delegation also met Christian Friis Bach, Chairman of the Danish Parliament's Foreign Policy Committee, and Trine Pertou Mach, committee member.

Also Read

During our discussion, we briefed the Danish representatives on the horrific Pahalgam terrorist attack and India's decisive response through Operation Sindoor, emphasising that those responsible for terrorism will be held accountable, Prasad said in another post.

We all welcomed Denmark's unequivocal condemnation of terrorism, valuing the country's strong stance against this global threat, the post said.

The delegation, on a visit to Copenhagen from May 29-31, conveyed India's unwavering stance against terrorism and its perpetrators.

The delegation also met a group of former officials, ministers, members of parliament and diplomats who carry an influential voice in Denmark and abroad to convey India's stance on the resolute action taken in the form of Operation Sindoor, a statement from the Indian Embassy here said.

It clarified that India's warranted response through 'Operation Sindoor' was diplomatically measured and commensurate, and emphasised India's zero-tolerance towards terrorism, the statement added.

India's appreciation of Denmark's public stance condemning the Pahalgam terrorist attack and the expression of solidarity with India was conveyed to the Danish side during the meetings, it said.

The delegation is one of the seven multi-party delegations India has tasked to visit 33 global capitals to reach out to the international community to emphasise Pakistan's links to terrorism.

Tensions between India and Pakistan escalated after the Pahalgam terror attack, with India carrying out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in the early hours of May 7.

Pakistan attempted to attack Indian military bases on May 8, 9, and 10. The Indian side responded strongly to the Pakistani actions.

The on-ground hostilities ended with an understanding of stopping the military actions following talks between the directors general of military operations of both sides on May 10.