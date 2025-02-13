PM Modi, Trump to hold press conference after their meet: White House

US President Donald Trump and visiting Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold a press conference on Thursday when they meet in Washington, the White House said, a rare press briefing by the Indian leader.

Modi held a press conference with former President Joe Biden during a 2023 visit, but it is unusual for him to take questions from the media beyond occasional interviews, mostly around the time of elections.

He has not held a single press conference in India since becoming prime minister in 2014. In May 2019 he attended a press conference but took no questions.

Modi's discussions with Trump are expected to focus on areas such as two-way trade, energy, technology and immigration.

Their joint press conference with Trump is set for 1710 ET (2200 GMT), the White House said on Wednesday.

During the 2023 event with Biden, Modi denied there was religious discrimination in India in reply to a question. His claim was disputed and dismissed by rights advocates who have documented abuse of minorities in the South Asian nation.

The journalist who asked the question was later attacked online by Modi's supporters, with the Biden administration condemning the attacks.