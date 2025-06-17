Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indians evacuated from Tehran as tensions escalate between Iran and Israel

Indians evacuated from Tehran as tensions escalate between Iran and Israel

The embassy is also facilitating Indians to leave Iran through its border with Armenia

Iran-Israel, Israel-Iran
Earlier on Monday night, Israel continued with bombarding sites in Iran in an attempt to disable its nuclear programme | Representative image
Swati Gandhi New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 12:43 PM IST
Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city as tensions escalate between Israel and Iran following strikes on Tehran's nuclear sites.
 
In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy. Other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation."
 
"The Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance. Further advisories may be issued given the fluid situation", the statement read.
 
The embassy is also facilitating Indians to leave Iran through its border with Armenia.
 
In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Iran advised Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin not in touch with the mission to contact officials at the embassy in Tehran to ensure their safety.
 
The Indian mission also advised Indian nationals, who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, to move to a safe location outside the city. It comes at a time when the Israel-Iran conflict has entered its fifth day. On June 13, Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion' to target Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme.
 
Earlier today, the Ministry of External Affairs also announced the setting up of a 24x7 control room and emergency helpline numbers to help Indian nationals currently in Iran. These developments came a day after the Centre confirmed that the embassy in Iran is closely monitoring the situation and has begun relocating Indians to safer areas.
 
A report by The Times of India stated that at least 10,000 Indian nationals are currently in Iran, out of whom 6,000 are students. Six-hundred students were moved to Qom from Tehran, while another group of 110 students from Urmia reached the Armenian border on Monday evening and are expected to be evacuated today.
   
Earlier on Monday night, Israel continued with bombarding sites in Iran in an attempt to disable its nuclear programme. Israeli strikes targeted Iran's state-run television station during a live broadcast, forcing a news anchor to run off camera after the explosion.  
 

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 11:29 AM IST

