Indians evacuated from Tehran as tensions escalate between Iran and Israel

Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city as tensions escalate between Israel and Iran following strikes on Tehran's nuclear sites.

In a statement, the Ministry of External Affairs said, "Indian students in Tehran have been moved out of the city for reasons of safety, through arrangements made by the Embassy. Other residents who are self-sufficient in terms of transport have also been advised to move out of the city in view of the developing situation."

"The Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance. Further advisories may be issued given the fluid situation", the statement read.

The embassy is also facilitating Indians to leave Iran through its border with Armenia. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Iran advised Indian nationals and persons of Indian origin not in touch with the mission to contact officials at the embassy in Tehran to ensure their safety. The Indian mission also advised Indian nationals, who can move out of Tehran using their own resources, to move to a safe location outside the city. It comes at a time when the Israel-Iran conflict has entered its fifth day. On June 13, Israel launched 'Operation Rising Lion' to target Tehran's rapidly advancing nuclear programme.