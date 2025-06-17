India sets up 24x7 control room for nationals in Iran amid Israel conflict

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Tuesday announced the setting up of a 24x7 control room in response to the escalating conflict between Israel and Iran, which has raised serious concerns for Indian nationals residing in the region.

Control room and emergency contact details

The MEA shared the following contact information to assist Indian citizens in need:

MEA Control Room (New Delhi): 1800118797 (Toll-free) +91-11-23012113 +91-11-23014104 +91-11-23017905 +91-9968291988 (WhatsApp) situationroom@mea.gov.in Indian Embassy in Tehran — Emergency Helplines: For calls only: +98 9128109115 +98 9128109109 For WhatsApp: +98 901044557 +98 9015993320 +91 8086871709 Regional contacts: Bandar Abbas: +98 9177699036 Zahedan: +98 9396356649 cons.tehran@mea.gov.in 10,000 Indians in Iran, students being relocated According to a Times of India report, nearly 10,000 Indians are currently in Iran, of whom approximately 6,000 are students. Following Israeli airstrikes on Tehran, around 600 Indian students were moved to Qom, while another group of 110 students from Urmia reached the Armenian border on Monday evening and are expected to be evacuated today.

On June 13, Israel launched air and missile strikes on nuclear facilities in Tehran, reportedly killing at least 224 people and injuring hundreds . The attacks were part of a broader operation targeting Iran’s military and nuclear infrastructure. Advisories issued for Indian nationals Indian embassies in both Israel and Iran have issued advisories via social media platforms. The Embassy in Tehran urged citizens to “remain vigilant, avoid all unnecessary movements, and follow local safety protocols.” Meanwhile, the Embassy in Israel reassured that it is in touch with Indian nationals, including students, workers, caregivers, and tourists, and is ensuring their safety.