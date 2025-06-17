Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Won't tolerate those who facilitate illegal immigration, says US Embassy

Won't tolerate those who facilitate illegal immigration, says US Embassy

In a statement, the US Embassy also said United States has "established new visa restrictions" targeting foreign government officials and others who do so

immigration, visa, travel
It comes in the backdrop of an immigration crackdown by the Trump administration in California's Los Angeles recently | Photo: Shutterstock
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 17 2025 | 7:31 AM IST
The United States "will not tolerate" those who facilitate illegal and mass immigration to the US, its embassy here said on Monday.

In a statement, the US Embassy also said United States has "established new visa restrictions" targeting foreign government officials and others who do so.

The statement was shared on the X handle of the embassy.

It comes in the backdrop of an immigration crackdown by the Trump administration in California's Los Angeles recently.

"We will not tolerate those who facilitate illegal and mass immigration to the United States," reads the embassy statment.

The US has established "new visa restrictions targeting foreign government officials and others who do so, and the Trump Administration has designated as Foreign Terrorist Organizations several criminal cartels that facilitate illegal immigration and alien smuggling," it added.

"Also, governments that do not facilitate the repatriation of their nationals from the United States face serious consequences, including broad restrictions on entry to the United States for their nationals," it said.

The US Embassy on June 10 had also issued a statement, saying, the United States continues to welcome legitimate travellers to the country, but it "cannot and will not tolerate" illegal entry and abuse of visas or violation of US law.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Donald TrumpUS immigration lawUS Embassy in IndiaUnited StatesDonald Trump administration

First Published: Jun 17 2025 | 7:31 AM IST

