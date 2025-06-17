Won't tolerate those who facilitate illegal immigration, says US Embassy

The United States "will not tolerate" those who facilitate illegal and mass immigration to the US, its embassy here said on Monday.

In a statement, the US Embassy also said United States has "established new visa restrictions" targeting foreign government officials and others who do so.

The statement was shared on the X handle of the embassy.

It comes in the backdrop of an immigration crackdown by the Trump administration in California's Los Angeles recently.

"We will not tolerate those who facilitate illegal and mass immigration to the United States," reads the embassy statment.