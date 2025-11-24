Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Indian Navy commissions indigenous anti-submarine warfare vessel INS Mahe

Indian Navy commissions indigenous anti-submarine warfare vessel INS Mahe

Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), INS Mahe represents the cutting edge of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative in naval ship design and construction

INS Mahe, Indian navy
Indian Navy on Monday commissioned INS Mahe | Image: X@indiannavy
Press Trust of India Mumbai
Last Updated : Nov 24 2025 | 10:16 AM IST
The Indian Navy on Monday commissioned INS Mahe, the first of the Mahe-class anti-submarine warfare shallow water craft, which is expected to boost its combat prowess.

Army Chief General Upendra Dwivedi was the chief guest at the commissioning of INS Mahe, marking the new generation of indigenous shallow-water combatants - sleek, swift and resolutely Indian.

Built by Cochin Shipyard Limited (CSL), INS Mahe represents the cutting edge of India's Aatmanirbhar Bharat (self-reliant India) initiative in naval ship design and construction. Compact yet powerful, the ship embodies agility, precision and endurance - qualities vital for dominating the littorals, the Navy said.

With her blend of firepower, stealth and mobility, the ship is designed to hunt submarines, conduct coastal patrols, and secure India's vital maritime approaches, it added.

Indian Navy

First Published: Nov 24 2025 | 10:16 AM IST

