INS Arnala commissioned as India's first shallow-water ASW warship

The INS Arnala, an indigenously built anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft (ASWSWC), was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Wednesday at a ceremony in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh.

The first of 16 such warships, it is expected to boost the Navy’s combat capabilities. It would also strengthen coastal defence and the country’s position as a self-reliant maritime power in the Indian Ocean.

Named after a coastal fort in Maharashtra, the Arnala, which was inducted into the Eastern Naval Command, is 77 metres long and has a gross tonnage of more than 1,490 tonnes. It will be the largest Indian Naval warship to be propelled by a diesel engine-waterjet combination.