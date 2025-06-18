Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / INS Arnala commissioned as India's first shallow-water ASW warship

INS Arnala commissioned as India's first shallow-water ASW warship

INS Arnala, a diesel-powered indigenous warship with advanced sensors and weapons, was commissioned into the Navy, reinforcing coastal defence and maritime self-reliance

The Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan presides over the commissioning of INS Arnala, an anti-submarine warship, at the Naval dockyard in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, on June 18, 2025 | Photo: Indian Navy
Satarupa Bhattacharjya New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 18 2025 | 7:19 PM IST
The INS Arnala, an indigenously built anti-submarine warfare shallow-water craft (ASWSWC), was commissioned into the Indian Navy on Wednesday at a ceremony in Visakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh. 
 
The first of 16 such warships, it is expected to boost the Navy’s combat capabilities. It would also strengthen coastal defence and the country’s position as a self-reliant maritime power in the Indian Ocean. 
 
Named after a coastal fort in Maharashtra, the Arnala, which was inducted into the Eastern Naval Command, is 77 metres long and has a gross tonnage of more than 1,490 tonnes. It will be the largest Indian Naval warship to be propelled by a diesel engine-waterjet combination.
 
Other than warfighting — to detect, track and engage enemy submarines, particularly in coastal and shallow waters — the ASWSWC ship is designed for search and rescue.
 
It has advanced underwater sensors and acoustic communications, and a weapons’ suite that includes lightweight torpedoes, rockets, anti-torpedo decoys and mine-laying capability.  ALSO READ: Indian Coast Guard, Navy boost aviation collaboration in Synergy Meeting
 
The Chief of Defence Staff General Anil Chauhan, who presided over the ceremony, underscored the transition from a ‘buyer’s Navy’ to a ‘builder’s Navy’, according to an Indian Navy media statement.
 
Indigenous warships increasingly feature cutting-edge home-grown systems, ranging from stealth technology to electronic warfare suites and sensors, it said. It added that these significantly enhance combat preparedness, progressively realising the vision of self-reliance. 
 
Constructed by Garden Reach Shipbuilders and Engineers (in Kolkata) and Cochin Shipyard Limited (in Kochi) — with more than 80 per cent indigenous components — this and the remaining 15 ASWSWC ships would replace the ageing Abhay-class corvettes. 
 
Over the past few years, the Navy has been building its capabilities to counter China’s People’s Liberation Army’s (PLA’s) growing presence in the region, including in the Indian Ocean.
 

Topics :Indian NavySubmarineDefencemaritime security

First Published: Jun 18 2025 | 5:45 PM IST

