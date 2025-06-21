Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Operation Sindhu: 290 Indian students return from Iran, land in Delhi

Operation Sindhu: 290 Indian students return from Iran, land in Delhi

Two more flights are scheduled to arrive later in the night, including one from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, around 3 am, bringing home around 1,000 Indian nationals

Operation Sindhu: Students evacuated from Iran
Operation Sindhu: Students evacuated from Iran | Credit: ANI
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 12:51 AM IST
A flight from Mashhad, Iran, carrying 290 Indian students, mostly from Jammu and Kashmir, landed at the Delhi Airport late Friday.

The Indian government has launched Operation Sindhu to evacuate its nationals from the Middle Eastern country as hostilities escalate between Israel and Iran.

Two more flights are scheduled to arrive later in the night, including one from Ashgabat, Turkmenistan, around 3 am, bringing home around 1,000 Indian nationals.

"Heartfelt thanks to the Government of India, Ministry of External Affairs, and all concerned authorities for their timely intervention and support. A great relief for families who had been anxiously awaiting their return," the Jammu and Kashmir Students Association said in a statement.

In a special gesture, Iran opened its airspace to facilitate India's evacuation efforts. Students were earlier moved to Mashhad from Tehran, and the flights operated by an Iranian airline were coordinated by Indian authorities.

The evacuation follows days of aerial bombardments and retaliatory strikes between Iran and Israel. On Thursday, 110 Indian students were evacuated via Armenia and Doha before reaching Delhi.

The Ministry of External Affairs launched Operation Sindhu last week.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :DelhiIsrael Iran ConflictTurkmenistan

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 12:51 AM IST

