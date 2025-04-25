Pahalgam attack: Iran offers to mediate between its 'brotherly neighbours'

Iran's Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi on Friday said that Tehran is ready to mediate between India and Pakistan, describing them as "brotherly neighbours of Iran". The statement comes amid deteriorating diplomatic ties between the two nations after the Pahalgam terrorist attack that claimed the lives of 26 people earlier this week.

"India and Pakistan are brotherly neighbours of Iran, enjoying relations rooted in centuries-old cultural and civilizational ties. Like other neighbours, we consider them our foremost priority," Araghchi posted on X.

"Tehran stands ready to use its good offices in Islamabad and New Delhi to forge greater understanding at this difficult time ...." he added.

He went on to quote Persian poet Saadi: "Human Beings are members of a whole/In creation of one essence and soul/If one member is inflicted with pain/Other members uneasy will remain."

The statement comes two days after Araghchi condemned the attack in Pahalgam, offering his condolences to the people & government of India. Iran's foreign ministry also strongly condemned the attack, describing the attack as a grave crime in flagrant violation of all international legal and humanitarian norms.

Also Read

Iran shares an over-900 km border with Pakistan that also abuts the restive Balochistan province, and maintains ties with both India and Pakistan. Its diplomatic outreach signals growing regional concern over escalating India-Pakistan hostilities.

Souring relations

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group of the banned Pakistan-based terror group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has reportedly claimed responsibility for the Pahalgam massacre.

India has taken strong diplomatic measures against Pakistan in the wake of the killings, including the suspension of the Indus Waters Treaty, the closure of the integrated check post at the Attari-Wagah border, the termination of SAARC visa exemptions, and the revocation of visas already issued to Pakistani nationals. It also annulled the posts of defence advisers in the Pakistani High Commission and declared them persona non grata, besides recalling its own advisers, and ordering a drawing down of HC strength to 30 officials by May 1.

Additionally, Pakistani citizens residing in India under the Special Visa Exemption Scheme (SVES) have been directed to leave the country within 48 hours.

In retaliation, Pakistan also announced the closure of the Wagah border for trade, suspension of SAARC visa exemptions for Indian citizens, and the expulsion of Indian military diplomats who have been declared persona non grata.