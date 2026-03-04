MEA sets up control room amid West Asia tensions, issues helpline numbers

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Wednesday announced the setting up of a special control room in view of the ongoing conflict in West Asia and the Gulf region. The ministry also released emergency contact numbers of Indian embassies across the region to assist Indian nationals.

In a statement, the MEA said the control room will function daily from 9 am to 9 pm. It can be contacted through the following numbers:

1800118797 (toll-free)

+91 11 23012113

+91 11 23014104

+91 11 23017905

Emergency helplines for Indian nationals

The MEA also shared emergency contact details of Indian embassies in multiple countries across the region:

Bahrain: +973 39418071 Iran: +989128109115 / +989128109102 / +989128109109 / +989932179359 Iraq: +964 771 651 1185 / +964 770444 4899 Israel: +972 54 7520711 / +972 54 2428378 Jordan: +962 770 422 276 Kuwait: +965 65501946 Lebanon: +961 76860128 Oman: +968 98282270 (WhatsApp) / 80071234 (toll-free) Qatar: +974 55647502 Ramallah, Palestine: +970 592916418 Saudi Arabia (Riyadh): +966 11 4884697 / 800 247 1234 (toll-free) Saudi Arabia (Jeddah): +966 126648660 / +966 12 2614093 United Arab Emirates (UAE): +971 543090571 (WhatsApp) / 800 46342 (toll-free) India calls for early end to conflict On Tuesday, the MEA had said that India raises its “voice clearly in favour of an early end to the conflict” in West Asia. It underlined that the safety and security of nearly 10 million Indian citizens living and working in the Gulf region remains the government’s “utmost priority”.