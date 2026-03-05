West Asia war: 37 Indian-flagged ships stuck in Persian Gulf, Gulf of Oman

In light of the evolving situation, Union Minister Sarbananda Sonowal chaired a review meeting on Tuesday to assess the current security environment and evaluate its impact on Indian maritime assets and personnel. "We are closely monitoring the evolving situation and have activated all necessary precautionary, monitoring and coordination mechanisms to ensure the safety and welfare of our seafarers and the security of our maritime assets. We remain in constant touch with relevant national and international agencies and are prepared to respond swiftly to any emerging development," the minister said.

Shipping companies, as well as recruitment and placement service licensees (RPSLs), have been advised to carefully assess crew deployments and maintain regular contact with both seafarers and their families. Helplines have also been activated and shared with the families through the RPSLs, the report added.

According to a report by the Times of India, citing port authorities, approximately 1,000 containers are also stranded at various Indian ports, causing congestion.

The conflict between the US, Israel, and Iran entered its sixth day on Thursday, with airstrikes continuing to dominate the skies over West Asia. Iran launched missile strikes at Israel following an American submarine's attack on an Iranian warship. The fighting continued after the US and Israel intensified their bombardment of Iran's security forces and other symbols of power, reported the Associated Press.