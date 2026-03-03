Tuesday, March 03, 2026 | 01:36 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / 3 Indian seafarers killed in West Asia; Shipping authority issues advisory

3 Indian seafarers killed in West Asia; Shipping authority issues advisory

In an advisory, the Directorate General of Shipping said it is closely monitoring the evolving maritime security situation in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz

Iran, US Israel attacks on Iran, Israel Iran conflict, US Iran, Israel Iran

All necessary support, assistance and facilitation are being extended to the affected seafarers and their families | Image: Bloomberg

Press Trust of India New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 03 2026 | 1:35 PM IST
Listen to This Article

At least three Indian seafarers on board foreign-flagged vessels were killed and one was injured in the Middle East region, the Directorate General of Shipping said on Tuesday as it issued an advisory for maritime operators to assess voyage-specific risks, amid escalated military actions involving the US, Israel and Iran that threaten disruptions of major trade routes.

"There have been four reported incidents involving Indian seafarers in the region, resulting in three casualties and one injured seafarer, all of whom were serving on board foreign-flagged vessels," the Directorate General of Shipping said.

On Tuesday, American and Israeli airstrikes continued to pound Iran since killing its Supreme Leader, Ayatollah Ali Khamenei, on Saturday. Tehran and its allies have hit back against Israel, neighbouring Gulf states, and targets critical to the world's production of oil and natural gas.

 

President Donald Trump on Monday said the US has "the capability to go far longer" than its projected four-to-five-week time frame for its military operations against Iran.

In an advisory, the Directorate General of Shipping said it is closely monitoring the evolving maritime security situation in the Persian Gulf, Strait of Hormuz, Gulf of Oman and adjoining sea areas.

It said the threats of the recent geopolitical developments included missile and drone activity, electronic interference, and other maritime security concerns.

Stakeholders have been advised to maintain heightened vigilance and undertake voyage-specific risk assessments, and vessels operating in the region have been advised to maintain an enhanced security posture and bridge watch, ensure continuous communication readiness, and report any suspicious activity immediately, with transit through high-risk areas to be reviewed by operators based on prevailing conditions, the shipping authority said.

About the incident involving Indian seafarers, the Directorate said the remaining crew members on board are safe and secure, and the Directorate, as well as other authorities, are maintaining close coordination with all stakeholders to ensure their continued safety, well-being and timely support.

All necessary support, assistance and facilitation are being extended to the affected seafarers and their families, it added.

The directorate further said that it has activated enhanced monitoring and security oversight, real-time tracking of Indian-flagged vessels with increased reporting frequency and 24X7 monitoring.

"Mandatory reporting protocols have been prescribed for vessels, owners and managers, and close coordination is being maintained with the Indian Navy, Ministry of External Affairs, IFC-IOR, MRCC and Indian Missions," it said.

Shipping companies have also been advised to exercise due caution in crew deployment and to maintain regular communication with seafarers and their families.

The Directorate said a dedicated 'quick response team' has also been formed to ensure timely coordination among all concerned authorities, enable immediate response to emerging situations, and facilitate prompt assistance and support to Indian seafarers and their families.

Israel Iran Conflict US-Iran tensions Shipping

First Published: Mar 03 2026 | 1:35 PM IST

