Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / IAF's Su-30MKI fighter jets to take part in bilateral exercise in France

IAF's Su-30MKI fighter jets to take part in bilateral exercise in France

The Indian Air Force is participating in the eighth edition of the bilateral air exercise, with the French Air and Space Force (FASF), the defence ministry said

fighter jets, jets
Representative Picture
Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Nov 15 2025 | 6:10 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

IAF's Su-30MKI jets will operate alongside French multi-role fighters in complex simulated air combat scenarios, as part of a bilateral exercise to be held from November 16-27, officials said on Saturday.

Air exercise 'Garuda 25' will be held at Mont-de-Marsan, France.

The Indian Air Force is participating in the eighth edition of the bilateral air exercise, with the French Air and Space Force (FASF), the defence ministry said.

The IAF contingent arrived in France on November 10, and will be participating with Su-30MKl fighter aircraft.

"The airlift support is being provided by the C-17 Globemaster III, for the induction and de-induction phases of the exercise, while the IL-78 air-to-air refuelling tankers are utilised for extending the range and endurance of the participating fighters," the ministry said in a statement.

During the exercise, the IAF's Su-30MKI aircraft will operate alongside French multi-role fighters in "complex simulated air combat scenarios, focusing on air-to-air combat, air defence, and joint strike operations," it said.

This exercise aims to refine tactics and procedures in a "realistic operational environment", enabling mutual learning and fostering interoperability between the IAF and the FASF, the officials said.

Exercise 'Garuda 25' also provides an opportunity for professional interaction, exchange of operational knowledge, and sharing of best practices between the two air forces, they said.

Participation in this exercise underscores the lAF's commitment to engage constructively with friendly foreign air forces through multi-lateral exercises, promoting mutual understanding and cooperation in the field of air operations, they added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

GSL picks AP's Machilipatnam for warship-building, defence manufacturing

Taiwan detects 20 Chinese military aircraft, 6 vessels around nation

8 injured at J-K police station while taking samples of explosives seized

Jaishankar meets UN chief Guterres in NY, discusses global challenges

Canadian Trade Minister Sidhu seeks fresh start to revive ties with India

Topics :Indian Air ForceFighter jetIndia-France

First Published: Nov 15 2025 | 6:10 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story