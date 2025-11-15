IAF's Su-30MKI fighter jets to take part in bilateral exercise in France

IAF's Su-30MKI jets will operate alongside French multi-role fighters in complex simulated air combat scenarios, as part of a bilateral exercise to be held from November 16-27, officials said on Saturday.

Air exercise 'Garuda 25' will be held at Mont-de-Marsan, France.

The Indian Air Force is participating in the eighth edition of the bilateral air exercise, with the French Air and Space Force (FASF), the defence ministry said.

The IAF contingent arrived in France on November 10, and will be participating with Su-30MKl fighter aircraft.

"The airlift support is being provided by the C-17 Globemaster III, for the induction and de-induction phases of the exercise, while the IL-78 air-to-air refuelling tankers are utilised for extending the range and endurance of the participating fighters," the ministry said in a statement.