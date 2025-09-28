Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar holds key meetings on UNGA sidelines, discusses UN reforms

Jaishankar holds key meetings on UNGA sidelines, discusses UN reforms

Jaishankar met with UN Secretary-General Guterres on Saturday and discussed a wide range of issues

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held a series of high-level bilateral meetings. (Photo:PTI)
Press Trust of India New York
1 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 10:36 AM IST
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has held a series of high-level bilateral meetings on the sidelines of the 80th United Nations General Assembly session here, engaging with top officials, including UN chief Antonio Guterres and UNGA President Annalena Baerbock.

Jaishankar met with UN Secretary-General Guterres on Saturday and discussed a wide range of issues, including geopolitical developments and global hotspots. He also shared India's perspectives on current challenges.

"Pleased to meet UN Secretary-General @antonioguterres today in New York. Discussed UN@80, geopolitical trends, current hotspots & India's perspectives," Jaishankar said in a post on X.

In a separate meeting with UNGA President Baerbock, Jaishankar conveyed India's full support for her Presidency and reiterated India's commitment to working with the United Nations to make it "more relevant and reflective of our times".

Jaishankar also held bilateral discussions with Saudi Arabia's Foreign Minister Prince Faisal bin Farhan, where the two leaders exchanged views on bilateral cooperation and regional issues.

He also met with Algerian Foreign Minister Ahmed Attaf and discussed strengthening the partnership between India and Algeria, while also exchanging views on developments in the Middle East.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :S JaishankarUNGAUnited Nations

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 10:36 AM IST

