Operation Sindoor: Jaishankar engages allies after missile strikes in Pak

In the wake of Operation Sindoor -- India's surgical strike on terror bases in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir -- External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar conducted a series of telephone calls with his counterparts around the world to brief them on New Delhi's response to the recent terror attack in Pahalgam. Jaishankar met the foreign ministers of Japan, Germany, France, Spain, and Qatar and explained India's stance and the reasoning behind the precision strikes taken early on Wednesday (May 7). Following his call with Japanese Foreign Minister Takeshi Iwaya, Jaishankar posted on X: “Had a telecon with FM Takeshi Iwaya of Japan. Appreciate the strong condemnation of the April 22 terrorist attack. Discussed India's action against the cross-border terrorist infrastructure this morning.”

He also held a joint call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and Germany’s Johann Wadephul. “Appreciated their solidarity and support in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Discussed ensuring zero tolerance for terrorism,” he wrote on social media.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor: India shall never tolerate terrorism, says Sitharaman After his conversation with Spain’s Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, Jaishankar wrote on X: “Discussed India's firm and measured response to cross-border terrorism.”

Later, the External Affairs Minister also spoke with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. “Good to speak to PM & FM @MBA_AlThani_ of Qatar. Discussed India's targeted and measured response to deter cross-border terrorism,” Jaishankar shared online.

In a separate post, Jaishankar stressed the international imperative to confront terrorism unequivocally. “The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism. #OperationSindoor,” he wrote on X.

Operation Sindoor: India's response to Pahalgam attack

These diplomatic engagements come on the heels of India’s military strikes under 'Operation Sindoor', launched in retaliation for the 22 April terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead -- including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.

On Wednesday morning, Indian armed forces struck nine identified terrorist locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur -- a known stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group.

Earlier in the day, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh told reporters that the airstrikes were precisely planned to avoid civilian harm. “Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives,” she added.

India strikes Pakistan: How world leaders reacted to India's Operation Sindoor Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, during the media briefing, presented visual evidence of the destroyed terror camps, including sites in Muridke, where 26/11 attackers David Headley and Ajmal Kasab were trained. Other camps targeted included Sarjal in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, and Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot.

At the press briefing, foreign secretary Vikram Misri condemned the brutality of the Pahalgam assault. “The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family... the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir,” he said.

According to the Ministry of Defence, the strikes were “focused, measured and non-escalatory.” The official statement read: “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”

“No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” the ministry added.

The operation was jointly executed by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. All nine intended targets were successfully neutralised, with top leaders of JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba believed to be among those struck.