Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Jaishankar slams Pak at UNGA, calls it 'epicentre of global terrorism'

Jaishankar slams Pak at UNGA, calls it 'epicentre of global terrorism'

Jaishankar said that for decades now, major international terrorist attacks have been traced back to that one country, a clear reference to Pakistan

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar | Photo: X / @DrSJaishankar
Press Trust of India United Nations
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 28 2025 | 1:12 AM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
India exercised its right to defend its people against terrorism and brought perpetrators of the Pahalgam terror attack to justice, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar said on Saturday, describing Pakistan as the “epicentre of global terrorism”.
 
In his address to the General Debate of the 80th session of the UN General Assembly, Jaishankar delivered a strong message against terrorism, warning that those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that it comes back to "bite them".
 
He said that while asserting our rights, we must also firmly face up to threats, and added that countering terrorism is a particular priority because it "synthesises bigotry, violence, intolerance and fear".
 
Jaishankar, who began his address to world leaders from the UNGA podium with the salutation “Namaskar from the people of Bharat,” said, "India has confronted this challenge since independence, having a neighbour that is an epicentre of global terrorism." While Jaishankar did not name Pakistan, reference to the country was loud and clear when he said that "for decades now, major international terrorist attacks are traced back to that one country." He added that the UN's designated lists of terrorists are replete with the country's nationals.
 
“The most recent example of cross-border barbarism was the murder of innocent tourists in Pahalgam in April this year. India exercised its right to defend its people against terrorism and brought its organisers and perpetrators to justice,” he said.
 
India had launched Operation Sindoor targeting terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack that killed 26 civilians and for which The Resistance Front (TRF), a front for Pakistan-based terrorist group Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), had claimed responsibility.
 
On Friday, exercising its Right of Reply to Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's address to the UNGA, India said, “Till May 9, Pakistan was threatening more attacks on India. But on May 10, its military pleaded with us directly for a cessation to the fighting. The intervening event was the destruction caused to multiple Pakistani airbases by Indian forces.” In his address, Jaishankar warned that those who condone nations that sponsor terror will find that it "comes back to bite them".
 
Underlining that terrorism is a shared threat, he called for deeper international cooperation.
 
“When nations openly declare terrorism as state policy, when terror hubs operate on an industrial scale, when terrorists are publicly glorified, then such actions must be unequivocally condemned," he said.
 
"The financing of terrorism must be choked, even as prominent terrorists are sanctioned. Relentless pressure must be applied on the entire terrorism eco-system,” he added.
 
The external affairs minister told world leaders from the UNGA podium that "Bharat approaches the contemporary world, guided by three key concepts of ‘Atmanirbharta' or self-reliance, ‘Atmaraksha' or securing oneself, and ‘Atmavishwas' or self-confidence." “We remain determined to protect our people and secure their interests, at home and abroad. That means zero-tolerance for terrorism, robust defence of our borders, forging partnerships beyond and assisting our community abroad,” he said. 

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Brics flags concern over tariffs, trade barriers hitting Global South

Indian Army awards ₹30,000 cr tender to BEL for 'Anant Shastra' air defence

Terrorists waiting at LoC launch pads, security on high alert: BSF IG

Babbar Khalsa terrorist Parminder Pindi extradited from UAE to India

Two militants arrested for ambush on Assam Rifles convoy in Manipur

Topics :Narendra ModiS JaishankarMinistry of External AffairsPakistan

First Published: Sep 28 2025 | 12:11 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story