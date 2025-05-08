Blackout in Jammu after explosions heard near airport, counter-measures on

A total blackout was observed in Jammu city on Thursday after two powerful explosions were heard near the airport, news agency PTI reported.

The report further added that the security forces had detected Pakistani drones near the airport. Officials have said counter-measures have been initiated.

The development comes hours after India said it had neutralised an air defence system in Lahore in a measured military response to Pakistan’s attempted drone and missile attacks on multiple Indian military installations across 15 cities the previous night.

India said Pakistan attempted to engage military sites in northern and western India — including Awantipura, Srinagar, Jammu, Amritsar, Ludhiana, and Bhuj — between May 7 and 8. The Pakistani offensive, involving drones and missiles, was thwarted by India’s Integrated Counter UAS Grid and air defence systems, an official statement read.

Earlier, in the wee hours of Wednesday, India had launched Operation Sindoor, targeting nine terrorist sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu & Kashmir (PoJK).

Foreign Secretary Vikram Misri on Thursday reiterated that India's counterterror operation was a targeted and measured response to the April 22 terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir, which killed 26 people.

Also Read

He added the operation was aimed solely at terrorist infrastructure and did not target civilians or military installations in Pakistan.

“There is a lot of disinformation directed at us from across the border. The first point to keep in mind is that the Pahalgam attack is the original escalation. The Indian armed forces have responded accordingly,” Misri said.

Earlier in the day, External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar warned Pakistan against attempting any military attacks on India, saying it would be met with a "very, very firm response".