UK PM Keir Starmer to visit India on Oct 8-9 on PM Modi's invitation

During the visit, the two leaders will meet in Mumbai on October 9 to review progress under the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, aligned with the Vision 2035 roadmap

United Kingdom Prime Minister Keir Starmer will visit India on October 8-9 at the invitation of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, marking his first official visit to the country, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said on Saturday.
 
During the visit, the two leaders will meet in Mumbai on October 9 to review progress under the India-UK Comprehensive Strategic Partnership, aligned with the Vision 2035 roadmap. The 10-year framework covers cooperation in trade and investment, technology, defence, climate, energy, health, education, and people-to-people ties, MEA said in a statement.
 
The ministry further said that PM Modi and PM Starmer are also expected to engage with business and industry leaders to discuss opportunities under the proposed India-UK Comprehensive Economic and Trade Agreement (CETA), a key pillar of the economic partnership. The two leaders will also exchange views on regional and global issues. 
Both leaders will attend the sixth edition of the Global Fintech Fest in Mumbai and deliver keynote addresses, where they will interact with industry experts, policymakers and innovators.
 
“The visit will build on the momentum and substance generated by the visit of Prime Minister Modi to the UK on 23-24 July 2025. It will provide a valuable opportunity to reaffirm the shared vision of India and the United Kingdom to build a forward-looking partnership,” the ministry said.

First Published: Oct 04 2025 | 7:31 PM IST

