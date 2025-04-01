Tuesday, April 01, 2025 | 08:43 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kathua

Encounter breaks out between security forces, terrorists in J-K's Kathua

The security forces have cordoned off the area, and a search operation is currently underway to track down the terrorists

Security, Manipur Security

The operation began on March 23, when locals reported the sighting of suspected Pakistani infiltrators in Sanyal. (Photo: PTI)

ANI
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 01 2025 | 8:40 AM IST

Listen to This Article

An exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists was reported in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district, officials said on Tuesday.

"An exchange of fire between security forces and terrorists started late last night in the Billawar area of Kathua after security forces launched a massive search and cordon operation in the area," the Jammu and Kashmir Police said.

The security forces have cordoned off the area, and a search operation is currently underway to track down the terrorists. 

Further details are awaited as the operation continues.

On Monday, the security forces intensified their actions against terrorists in Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua. According to Shiv Kumar Sharma, DIG, Jammu-Samba-Kathua range, the operation to track down terrorists in the region is still on, due to which some people have also been detained by the police.

 

Also Read

Marine Le Pen

Highlights: French far right leader Marine Le Pen banned from public office with immediate effect

Baramulla, Army

Search operations intensified in J&K to track down terrorists; 6 held

Baramulla Security, Baramulla

Movement of 3 terrorists likely detected in J-K's Kathua, area cordoned off

Omar Abdullah, Omar

Need more steps to improve security situation in J&K, says CM Abdullah

Security forces, police

Firing reported in J-K's Kathua after some terrorists spotted in area

"Jammu and Kashmir Police will continue its operation until the terrorists are neutralised. Every soldier of ours is committed to killing every terrorist selectively so that our area remains safe. The Army is with us, and everyone is conducting search operations together as a team. We have an international border and people are very alert and give us information on which we take action," Shiv Kumar Sharma said while speaking to reporters on Monday.

Furthermore, DIG Sharma said that the force is "sad" as they lost their one jawan in the Kathua encounter. However, he emphasised that the soldiers' training is very good and stated that their morale is really high.

Authorities have placed the entire region on high alert as the search operation continues to track down potential threats.

Earlier, during the counter-terror operation 'Safiyan' in the Kathua region, four Jammu and Kashmir police personnel lost their lives in the operation, while two terrorists were gunned down. Security forces recovered war-like stores from the encounter site.

The operation began on March 23, when locals reported the sighting of suspected Pakistani infiltrators in Sanyal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

West Bengal Police

LIVE: Security tightened in Darjeeling following violent clashes in Kharibari

Pollution, India Pollution

Delhi air quality remains in 'moderate' category, AQI plunges to 136

heat waves, heat wave, summer, hot, heat

Warm days ahead for Delhi as temperature set to touch 37 degree Celsius

LPG, CYLINDER

Commercial LPG cylinders' price slashed by ₹41, domestic rates unchanged

A view of the newly-constructed Maligaon flyover, ahead of its inauguration, in Guwahati, Tuesday, Aug 29, 2023. (PTI Photo)

Delhi flyover 'irregularities': Govt may take call on Lokpal observations

Topics : Jammu and Kashmir terror attack Jammu and Kashmir Terrorsim

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 01 2025 | 8:39 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to Watch TodayMarket TodayGold and Silver Price TodayIdentixweb IPO AllotmentWhat is Studio GhibliLatest News LIVEIPL 2025 ScheduleIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon