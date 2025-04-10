Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Khalilur Rahman redesignated as National Security Advisor of Bangladesh

Dr Rahman will retain his functions as the High Representative for the Rohingya issue and assist the Chief Adviser in the discharge of his responsibilities regarding the Bangladesh Defence Ministry

2 min read Last Updated : Apr 10 2025 | 7:26 AM IST
Dr Khalilur Rahman, Bangladesh Chief Adviser's High Representative for the Rohingya Issue and Priority Affairs, was redesignated as the National Security Adviser on Wednesday.

He will retain his functions as the High Representative for the Rohingya issue and assist the Chief Adviser in the discharge of his responsibilities regarding the Bangladesh Ministry of Defence.

"I am very grateful to the Honourable Chief Adviser for his continued trust and confidence. I am fully aware of the gravity of my responsibilities and will do my utmost to uphold and advance our national interest," said Dr Rahman.

Dr Rahman joined BCS (Foreign Affairs) in 1979 after securing the first position in the first regular civil service examination held after independence in 1977.

He served in various capacities in the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and the Permanent Mission of Bangladesh to the United Nations in New York.

In 1991, he joined the United Nations secretariat as a Special Adviser and served in different senior UN positions during the next 25 years. In November 2024, he was appointed as the High Representative with the status and privileges of an Adviser.

Dr Rahman stood first in class in the MA examinations in Economics at Dhaka University in 1977. During 1980-83, he attended the Fletcher School of Law and Diplomacy, Tufts University and the Kennedy School of Government, Harvard University, and earned the degrees of MA in Law and Diplomacy and PhD in Economics.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

First Published: Apr 10 2025 | 7:26 AM IST

