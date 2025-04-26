Lashkar proxy TRF denies Pahalgam attack link, alleges cyber intrusion

The Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy outfit linked to Lashkar-e-Taiba, on Saturday denied any involvement in the recent attack in Pahalgam , calling the allegations against it "false, hasty, and part of an orchestrated campaign to malign the Kashmiri resistance".

TRF statement The group, through an official communication, claimed that shortly after the incident, an unauthorised message was posted from one of its digital platforms. TRF alleged that this post was the result of a "coordinated cyber intrusion — a familiar tactic in the Indian state's digital warfare arsenal."

"After an internal audit, we have reason to believe it was the result of a coordinated cyber intrusion," the group said, asserting that early findings pointed to "fingerprints of Indian cyber-intelligence operatives." TRF further alleged that such tactics were not new, accusing India of having "manufactured chaos for political gain" in the past as well.

The statement said that the group is conducting a full investigation to trace the source of the breach.

Pakistan open to neutral investigation: PM Sharif

Pakistan's Prime Minister, Shehbaz Sharif, has reiterated Islamabad's readiness to engage in a "neutral, transparent, and credible investigation" into the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Addressing a ceremony at a military academy in Abbottabad, Sharif said, "Pakistan is open to participating in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation." He further remarked, "The recent tragedy in Pahalgam is yet another example of this perpetual blame game, which must come to a grinding halt... Continuing with its role as a responsible country, Pakistan is open to participate in any neutral, transparent and credible investigation."

The prime minister also underscored the preparedness of Pakistan's armed forces, asserting they remain "fully capable and prepared to defend the country's sovereignty and its territorial integrity against any misadventure, as clearly demonstrated by its measured yet resolute response to India's reckless incursion in February 2019"

Pahalgam attack

On April 22, tourists were attacked by terrorists in the Baisaran meadow in Pahalgam, which resulted in the deaths of 26 people and left several others injured. In retaliation, India imposed a range of stringent measures against Pakistan, including suspending the 1960 Indus Waters Treaty and halting the flow of river waters. Additionally, India suspended visa services for Pakistani nationals, revoked existing visas (except for diplomatic and official categories), and expelled Pakistani diplomats.

The Attari land transit post was also closed, with all Pakistani nationals who had entered via Attari instructed to leave by May 1.