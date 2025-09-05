Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Inaccurate, misleading statements by Navarro; we obviously reject them: MEA

Inaccurate, misleading statements by Navarro; we obviously reject them: MEA

New Delhi termed Peter Navarro's comments misleading, highlighting the resilience of India-US ties built on shared interests, democracy and people-to-people links

MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal
Aman Sahu New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 5:25 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Friday reacted to the statements made by White House Trade Advisor Peter Navarro and termed them as ‘inaccurate and misleading’.
 
“We have seen inaccurate and misleading statements made by Peter Navarro, and obviously reject them,” the MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a statement.
 
He further added, “We have also spoken about it earlier. This relationship between the United States and India is very important for us. Both our countries share a comprehensive global strategic partnership, which is anchored in our shared interests, democratic values and robust people-to-people ties.” 
 
He implied that the partnership between the two countries has weathered several transitions and challenges and hoped that the relationship will continue to move forward based on mutual respect and shared interests. 
 
What exactly did Navarro say?
 
Amid the 50 per cent tariffs put on by the US on imports from India, Navarro, in a discussion, had commented that “Brahmins are profiteering at the expense of the Indian people.”
 
The comment came as he was talking to Fox News: “India is the maharaja of tariffs. They have the highest tariffs in the world. They export a bunch of stuff. So, who gets hurt? Workers in America, taxpayers, Ukrainians. Modi is a great leader. I don’t understand why he is getting into bed with Putin and Xi Jinping when India is the biggest democracy in the world. I would simply say this to Indian people to understand what is going on here. You have got Brahmins profiteering at the expense of the Indian people, and we want that to stop.” 
 
Why did Navarro use the term ‘Brahmins’?
 
The Varna system of India classifies various castes into four categories: Brahmin, Kshatriya, Vaishya and Shudra. It does not state Brahmins as the business community; however, they are at the top of the hierarchy. In the American context, the rich business class are called ‘Brahmins’, as the rich elites of Boston were once called ‘Boston Brahmins’.
 

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India's authoritative voice vital in peace efforts: Ukraine FM Sybiha

26 nations pledge troops as reassurance force for post-war Ukraine: Macron

Putin slams Trump for using colonial-style tactics on India, China leaders

Ukraine backs India's active role in peace talks after Jaishankar call

India and Singapore unveil roadmap to expand strategic partnership

Topics :US India relations Peter NavarroMinistry of External Affairs

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 5:11 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story