India's authoritative voice vital in peace efforts: Ukraine FM Sybiha

Ukraine FM Sybiha said that they rely on India's "authoritative voice" and active support in broader international peace efforts

Ukraine's Foreign Minister, Andrii Sybiha, Ukraine
Image: X@andrii_sybiha
ANI Asia
2 min read Last Updated : Sep 05 2025 | 7:20 AM IST
External Affairs Minister (EAM) S Jaishankar held a conversation with Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha on Thursday and highlighted that India supports an early end to the conflict. He also discussed the bilateral cooperation between the two countries.

Ukraine FM Sybiha said that they rely on India's "authoritative voice" and active support in broader international peace efforts.

Sharing the details in a post on X, EAM said, "Spoke to FM @andrii_sybiha of Ukraine this evening. Discussed our bilateral cooperation as well the Ukraine conflict. India supports an early end to this conflict and the establishment of an enduring peace."

Ukraine's Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha said that the talks also mentioned strengthening the Ukraine-India partnership and the further implementation of agreements reached by Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

"I informed my Indian colleague about the current battlefield situation and Ukraine's efforts to achieve a just peace. We rely on India's authoritative voice and active role in supporting the full cessation of hostilities and broader international peace efforts. We agreed to meet during the UNGA high-level week in New York and continue the tangible development of our bilateral relations, including in political dialogue, upcoming high-evel contacts, economic cooperation, technology, and other areas," Sybiha posted on X.

The series of engagements comes shortly after PM Modi had spoken to Russian President Putin on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) Summit and prior to his visit to Ukrainian President Zelenskyy.

With President Putin, the leaders exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine.

PM Modi wrote on X, "Had an excellent meeting with President Putin on the sidelines of the SCO Summit in Tianjin. Discussed ways to deepen bilateral cooperation in all sectors, including trade, fertilisers, space, security and culture. We exchanged views on regional and global developments, including the peaceful resolution of the conflict in Ukraine. Our Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership remains a vital pillar of regional and global stability."

On August 30, PM Modi had a telephone conversation with President Zelenskyy ahead of the SCO summit, where they discussed the ongoing Russia-Ukraine conflict and expressed India's full support for efforts to restore peace and stability.

Earlier on Wednesday, EAM Jaishankar had also exchanged views on the Ukraine conflict and West Asia with his German counterpart Johann Wadephul in the national capital.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Russia Ukraine ConflictUkrainebilateral ties

First Published: Sep 05 2025 | 7:20 AM IST

