MEA takes up ill-treatment of Indian man at Newark airport with US

India has raised with the US an incident of an Indian man being handcuffed and allegedly treated like a criminal at the Newark Airport, official sources said on Wednesday.
The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) raised the matter with the US embassy in New Delhi, they said.
Videos of the Indian youth being pinned to the ground by US authorities at the Newark airport have gone viral.
The Indian embassy in Washington DC and the Indian Consulate in New York have also been in touch with the US authorities to ascertain the details of the case, the sources said.
"We have so far not received any details about the incident or the circumstances under which he was restrained, the flight he had to board or boarded and his final destination," said a source.
India is continuing to follow up on the matter, the sources said.
The incident of the Indian man, being "handcuffed and allegedly treated like a criminal" was filmed by an Indian-American, Kunal Jain, who said he felt "helpless and heartbroken".
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
