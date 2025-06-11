Wednesday, June 11, 2025 | 01:12 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / EAM welcomes European Parl members' backing for stronger India-EU ties

EAM welcomes European Parl members' backing for stronger India-EU ties

Jaishankar, who met the leaders on Tuesday during his visit to Belgium and Luxembourg, also praised their understanding of India's right to defend itself against terrorism

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met leaders of the European Parliament and welcomed their support for "stronger" India-EU relations. (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India Brussels
1 min read Last Updated : Jun 11 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Listen to This Article

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar has met leaders of the European Parliament and welcomed their support for "stronger" India-EU relations.

Jaishankar, who met the leaders on Tuesday during his visit to Belgium and Luxembourg, also praised their understanding of India's right to defend itself against terrorism.

He had a "pleasure interacting" with European Parliament members Angelika Niebler, Urmas Paet, Pilar del Castillo, Vladimir Prebilic, and Winkler Gyula, the minister said in an X post. 

"Welcomed their support for stronger India - EU ties. Also appreciate their understanding of India's right to defend itself against terrorism," he said, adding that they "exchanged perspectives on global developments and regional issues."  Earlier in the day, he also called on Belgium Prime Minister Bart De Wever and met King Philippe of Belgium.

 

Jaishankar also met European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen and praised her "strong condemnation" of the Pahalgam attack and solidarity in combating terrorism.

The April 22 Pahalgam terror attack claimed 26 lives, following which tensions between India and Pakistan escalated. India carried out precision strikes on terror infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir on May 7.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rear Admiral Jha leads Indian Navy at 10th staff talks with Malaysian Navy in Kuala Lumpur

India, Malaysia hold 10th Navy-to-Navy Staff talks to boost maritime ties

Indian Navy, Singapore ship

Taiwan thanks Indian Navy for swift rescue of S'pore-flagged ship's crew

Foreign Secretary VikramMisri met UAE MoS for International Cooperation, HE Reem Al Hashimy

Foreign secy Misri meets UAE MoS Reem Al Hashimy, reviews bilateral ties

DRDO

DRDO showcases future-ready defence tech at Indo-Defence 2024 in Jakarta

China-Taiwan drills, China-Taiwan, Taiwan

Taiwan detects 43 Chinese aircraft, 6 naval vessels in its territory

Topics : S Jaishankar External Affairs Ministry European Union

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 11 2025 | 1:10 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAxiom 4 Mission PostponedGold-Silver Price TodaySA vs AUS Pitch ReportNow or Nothing SaleKashmir Tourism CrisisLatest LIVE newsGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon