Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / NSA Doval, senior Russian security official emphasise bilateral cooperation

NSA Doval, senior Russian security official emphasise bilateral cooperation

NSA Doval and Veneiktov discussed issues of bilateral, regional and international significance, according to the statement shared by the Indian Embassy in Beijing

NSA ajit doval, aleksandr venediktov russian security council's deputy secretary
The Russian side conveyed that they were looking forward to welcoming Doval in Russia for the next round of the strategic dialogue at an early date. (Photo: ANI)
ANI Asia
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 24 2025 | 11:50 AM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Russian Security Council's Deputy Secretary, Aleksandr Venediktov, called on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the sidelines of the 20th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries in Beijing on Tuesday. The two officials reiterated the importance of taking forward their bilateral cooperation based on the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in line with the Leaders' vision.

During the meeting, NSA Doval and Venediktov mediscussed issues of bilateral, regional and international significance, according to the statement shared by the Indian Embassy in Beijing. 

ALSO READ: Pro-Russian hackers target municipalities linked to Nato summit: Dutch govt 

In a series of posts on X, the Indian Embassy in Beijing stated, "H.E. Aleksandr Venediktov, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, called on NSA Shri Ajit Doval today on the sidelines of the 20th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries in Beijing."

"The two sides discussed issues of bilateral, regional and international significance. The Russian side conveyed that they were looking forward to receiving NSA Doval in Russia for the next round of the Strategic Dialogue at an early date," it added.  ALSO READ: Russia advancing long-term economic cooperation plans with India: Putin 

 

During the meeting, the Russian side conveyed that they were looking forward to welcoming Doval in Russia for the next round of the Strategic Dialogue at an early date.

In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Beijing wrote, "Both sides reiterated the importance of taking forward their bilateral cooperation based on the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in line with the vision of the Leaders."    ALSO READ: NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing for talks 

 

On Monday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing and reviewed recent developments in India-China relations and underscored the need to promote the overall development of the bilateral ties, including by fostering greater people-to-people ties.

During the meeting on Monday, NSA Doval emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations to maintain peace and stability in the region. The two leaders also spoke about other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to the statement shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

In a statement shared on X, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "NSA Ajit Doval met Chinese FM Wang Yi in Beijing today. Discussions focused on bilateral, regional & international issues of mutual interest.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Access to Exclusive Premium Stories Online

  • Over 30 behind the paywall stories daily, handpicked by our editors for subscribers

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India ready to extend all possible support: Ambassador Kumaran at IAEA meet

Fresh batch of 290 Indians, 1 Sri Lankan evacuated from Iran, says MEA

Air India temporarily stops flights to Europe, 5 destinations in US, Canada

NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing for talks

Pakistan extends airspace ban for Indian aircraft by another month

Topics :Ajit DovalIndia-Russia tiesChinaBeijingNSAMEAbilateral ties

First Published: Jun 24 2025 | 11:49 AM IST

Explore News

Next Story