NSA Doval, senior Russian security official emphasise bilateral cooperation

Russian Security Council's Deputy Secretary, Aleksandr Venediktov, called on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the sidelines of the 20th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries in Beijing on Tuesday. The two officials reiterated the importance of taking forward their bilateral cooperation based on the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in line with the Leaders' vision.

During the meeting, NSA Doval and Venediktov mediscussed issues of bilateral, regional and international significance, according to the statement shared by the Indian Embassy in Beijing.

In a series of posts on X, the Indian Embassy in Beijing stated, "H.E. Aleksandr Venediktov, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, called on NSA Shri Ajit Doval today on the sidelines of the 20th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries in Beijing."

"The two sides discussed issues of bilateral, regional and international significance. The Russian side conveyed that they were looking forward to receiving NSA Doval in Russia for the next round of the Strategic Dialogue at an early date," it added.

During the meeting, the Russian side conveyed that they were looking forward to welcoming Doval in Russia for the next round of the Strategic Dialogue at an early date. In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Beijing wrote, "Both sides reiterated the importance of taking forward their bilateral cooperation based on the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in line with the vision of the Leaders."