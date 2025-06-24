NSA Doval, senior Russian security official emphasise bilateral cooperation

Russian Security Council's Deputy Secretary, Aleksandr Venediktov, called on National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on the sidelines of the 20th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries in Beijing on Tuesday. The two officials reiterated the importance of taking forward their bilateral cooperation based on the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in line with the Leaders' vision.
During the meeting, NSA Doval and Venediktov mediscussed issues of bilateral, regional and international significance, according to the statement shared by the Indian Embassy in Beijing.
In a series of posts on X, the Indian Embassy in Beijing stated, "H.E. Aleksandr Venediktov, Deputy Secretary of the Security Council of the Russian Federation, called on NSA Shri Ajit Doval today on the sidelines of the 20th Meeting of the SCO Security Council Secretaries in Beijing."
"The two sides discussed issues of bilateral, regional and international significance. The Russian side conveyed that they were looking forward to receiving NSA Doval in Russia for the next round of the Strategic Dialogue at an early date," it added. ALSO READ: Russia advancing long-term economic cooperation plans with India: Putin
During the meeting, the Russian side conveyed that they were looking forward to welcoming Doval in Russia for the next round of the Strategic Dialogue at an early date.
In a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Beijing wrote, "Both sides reiterated the importance of taking forward their bilateral cooperation based on the India-Russia Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership in line with the vision of the Leaders." ALSO READ: NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing for talks
On Monday, National Security Advisor Ajit Doval held a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing and reviewed recent developments in India-China relations and underscored the need to promote the overall development of the bilateral ties, including by fostering greater people-to-people ties.
During the meeting on Monday, NSA Doval emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations to maintain peace and stability in the region. The two leaders also spoke about other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest, according to the statement shared by the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).
In a statement shared on X, MEA official spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stated, "NSA Ajit Doval met Chinese FM Wang Yi in Beijing today. Discussions focused on bilateral, regional & international issues of mutual interest.
