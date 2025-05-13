Three terrorists gunned down in J-K's Shopian; army says op ongoing

The security forces killed three terrorists in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Shopian district on Tuesday.

Taking to X, Additional Directorate General of Public Information wrote, "On 13 May 2025, based on specific intelligence of a #RashtriyasRifles Unit, about the presence of terrorists in the general area of Shoekal Keller, #Shopian, #IndianArmy launched a search and destroy Operation. During the operation, terrorists opened heavy fire, and fierce firefight ensued, which resulted in the elimination of three hardcore terrorists (sic)."

The ADGPI further said that the operation is still in progress.

ALSO READ: Operation Sindoor: Will not tolerate nuclear blackmail, says PM Modi This comes just days after both India and Pakistan announced an "understanding to stop all firing and military action". Both India and Pakistan engaged in cross-border drone and missile strikes, which came after India launched ' Operation Sindoor ' on terrorist infrastructure at nine locations in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK).

The coordinated missile strikes were in retaliation for the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack , which claimed the lives of 26 people, mostly tourists.

It is worth noting that earlier today, Jammu and Kashmir police released photos of three terror suspects for their alleged involvement in the Pahalgam attack and announced a reward of ₹20 lakh.

Pakistan claims 11 military personnel killed

Pakistan on Tuesday claimed that its 11 military personnel were killed and 78 others injured during the recent military confrontation with India, PTI reported.

In a statement, the Pakistani military also claimed that 40 civilians died and 121 others were injured on the night of May 6-7, when India launched 'Operation Sindoor'. India has maintained that the precision strikes were launched to destroy terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and PoK, and military installations and civilians were not the target.