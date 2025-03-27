Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Navy chief Dinesh K Tripathi inaugurates New North Jetty in Kochi

Navy chief Dinesh K Tripathi inaugurates New North Jetty in Kochi

Navy chief, Dinesh K Tripathi
The successful and timely completion of projects showcases indigenous engineering excellence. Image: X@IN_HQSNC
ANI
3 min read Last Updated : Mar 27 2025 | 11:02 AM IST
Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi inaugurated the New North Jetty at the Naval Base in Kerala's Kochi.

Extending 300 m in length and 18m in width, the jetty is designed to berth various classes of Naval ships and auxiliary vessels.

The successful and timely completion of projects showcases indigenous engineering excellence, enhancing the Indian Navy's capability to efficiently support and turn around major Naval combatants.

The project would provide greater flexibility in Naval operations and strengthen India's maritime capability. This milestone project symbolises unwavering commitment and teamwork of all associated agencies and stakeholders: Southern Naval Command, Indian Navy. 

"Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Dinesh K Tripathi extended his heartfelt gratitude to the Veterans for their unwavering dedication, acknowledging their pivotal role in shaping a Combat Ready, Credible, Cohesive and Future Ready Indian Navy," as per a Navy PRO release.

The Chief of Naval Staff emphasised that the Indian Navy stands tall today because of the selfless service, sacrifice, and pioneering efforts of its Veterans, who laid the foundation of maritime excellence and operational preparedness.

In a gesture of deep respect, Chief of Naval Staff felicitated distinguished veterans, including Major General M Kesavan (Retd), a 1971 war hero who served both the Indian Navy & the Indian Army with distinction, and Cdr Idiculla Jose (Retd), a highly decorated communications expert and Indo-Pak war veteran. Their legacy continues to inspire generations of Naval officers, and their unwavering commitment remains a guiding force in the Navy's journey toward excellence.

"Shashi Tripathi, President NWWA, felicitated the Veer Naris, including Nalina Menon, wife of Late V Admiral KR Menon, and Sherly Varghese, spouse of Late Commander-at-Arms J Varghese, recognising their immense sacrifice and acknowledging their unwavering resilience and contributions to the naval community, reinforcing the Navy's commitment to supporting its extended family," the release read.

During the interaction, the Chief of Naval Staff highlighted several welfare initiatives aimed at enhancing the well-being of the Veterans & their families, covering healthcare, pensions, and rehabilitation programmes, and assured them of the continued support of the Indian Navy.

The Chief of Naval Staff also shared his vision for the Indian Navy, focused on innovation, strategic partnerships, maritime security, and reaffirming the resolve to protect and promote India's maritime interests, "Anytime, Anywhere, Anyhow.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Topics :Indian NavyIndian Naval powerKochi

First Published: Mar 27 2025 | 11:01 AM IST

