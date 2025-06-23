Monday, June 23, 2025 | 10:42 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing for talks

NSA Ajit Doval meets Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing for talks

Doval is visiting China to attend a conclave of top national security officials of the member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO)

Ajit Doval, Ajit, Doval

The MEA said Doval and Wang also exchanged views on other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest. | (Photo: PTI)

Press Trust of India New Delhi
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 23 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

Listen to This Article

National Security Advisor Ajit Doval on Monday emphasised the need to counter terrorism in all its forms for overall regional peace and stability during a meeting with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing.

Doval is visiting China to attend a conclave of top national security officials of the member nations of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO). 

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said both sides reviewed recent developments in India-China bilateral relations and underscored the need to promote the overall development of the bilateral ties including by fostering greater people to people engagement.

 

"The NSA also emphasized the need to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations to maintain overall peace and stability in the region," it said in a statement.

Doval's emphasis on countering terrorism comes nearly a month-and-a-half after India smashed several terror infrastructure in Pakistan in response to the April 22 Pahalgam terror attack. 

The MEA said Doval and Wang also exchanged views on other bilateral, regional and global issues of mutual interest.

"The NSA noted that he looked forward to meeting with Wang Yi in India at a mutually convenient date for the 24th round of the Special Representative (SR) talks," it said.

Topics : Ajit Doval NSA India china trade India China relations India China tension

First Published: Jun 23 2025 | 10:36 PM IST

