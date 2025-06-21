Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 12:29 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Russia advancing long-term economic cooperation plans with India: Putin

Russia advancing long-term economic cooperation plans with India: Putin

Putin announced that Moscow is advancing long-term economic cooperation plans with its key partners, including India

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Russian President Vladimir Putin denied that China and Russia are forming a new multipolar world order. | Credit: PTI File Photo

Press Trust of India Moscow
2 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 12:24 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday said Moscow's action plan for long-term cooperation till 2030 with India should be finalised shortly.

Speaking at the St Petersburg International Economic Forum's plenary session, Putin announced that Moscow is advancing long-term economic cooperation plans with its key partners, including India.

Let me remind you that we agreed to prepare long-term cooperation plans with key partners," Putin said while emphasising that "action plans, including those with countries like India, should be completed shortly."  We have already set a goal to boost oil and gas exports. To achieve this, we will develop relations with partners, remove trade barriers, explore new market niches, build infrastructure, and deepen investment cooperation, he said.

 

The St Petersburg International Economic Forum (SPIEF) 2025 often dubbed as 'Russian Davos' this year has the theme Shared Values: The Foundation of Growth in a Multipolar World.

Putin denied that China and Russia are forming a new multipolar world order.

Also Read

Vladimir Putin, Putin

No OPEC+ action needed amid Iran-Israel conflict, says Putin on oil market

Volodymyr Zelenskyy, Zelenskyy

Zelenskyy seeks more pressure on Russia after deadly missile strike in Kyiv

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin open to talks, questions Zelenskyy's legitimacy for inking peace deal

Israel-Iran conflict, Israel, Iran

Kremlin warns US against Iran strike, cautions of major escalation

Vladimir Putin, Putin

Putin, Xi Jinping agree to exchange information on Iran-Israel conflict

A new world order is emerging naturally, like the rising sun. There's no way to halt it, our role is to formalise this process and facilitate it, ensuring it develops in a more balanced way that aligns with the interests of the vast majority of nations, Putin said.

India at the SPIEF was represented by the Union Minister for Railways, Information and Broadcasting, and Electronics and IT, Ashwini Vaishnaw.

Vaishnaw, who is also the minister for Information and Broadcasting, delivered keynote addresses at two significant sessions.

Speaking at a session 'The Future of Artificial Intelligence', he highlighted India's advancements in AI and its vision for ethical and inclusive technological growth.

While addressing the India-Russia Business Forum, he emphasised the deepening economic ties between the two countries and exploring new avenues for collaboration.

Vaishnaw had several meetings with Russian Federal Ministers, leading industrialists, technology leaders, and investors.

These discussions focused on enhancing India-Russia cooperation in critical sectors including Logistics & Transportation, Infrastructure Development, Railway Modernisation, Information Technology & Artificial Intelligence.

These engagements underscored "India's commitment to fostering strategic partnerships with Russia, particularly in technology-driven and infrastructure domains, aligning with the vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat (Self-Reliant India) and global digital transformation, a press release from the Embassy of India in Moscow said.

His visit marks a significant step in reinforcing the longstanding India-Russia relationship, paving the way for mutual growth and innovation, it added.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

SoftBank Group Corp. founder Masayoshi Son

SoftBank pitches $1 trillion AI, robotics hub in US to TSMC, Trump team

Federal Reserve

US Fed Reserve says labour market balanced, points to immigration slowdown

Iran-Israel, Iran Israel flag

Israel, Iran launch strikes week into war as diplomatic efforts take shape

Erdogan

Armenian PM meets Erdogan in rare Turkey visit to reset strained ties

Seyed Abbas Araghchi,

'Grave war crimes': Iran slams Israeli attacks at UN Human Rights Council

Topics : Vladimir Putin Artificial intelligence India Russia

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 12:24 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayEppeltone Engineer IPO allotmentGold and Silver Rate TodayEng vs India Test Match Live ScorePremier League 2025 ScheduleOperation SindhuHoneymoon Murder CaseGarena Free Fire CodeUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon