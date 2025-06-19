Thursday, June 19, 2025 | 07:18 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Operation Sindhu: After Iran, India to evacuate citizens from Israel

Operation Sindhu: After Iran, India to evacuate citizens from Israel

Under Operation Sindhu, India will evacuate citizens from Israel amid rising tensions with Iran. MEA has urged Indians in Israel to register with the embassy and follow safety guidelines

Indian students returned back from Iran

Indian students returning from Iran via Armenia, under an evacuation operation facilitated by the Government of India, react as they exit from the Indira Gandhi International Airport | PTI

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 19 2025 | 7:16 PM IST

The Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) on Thursday announced plans to evacuate its citizens from Israel as tensions continue to rise due to the ongoing conflict between Israel and Iran. It said that Indian nationals who wish to return home will be brought back under the ongoing Operation Sindhu.
 
"In view of the recent developments between Israel and Iran, the Government of India has decided to evacuate from Israel those Indian nationals who wish to leave. Their travel from Israel to India will be facilitated through the land borders and thereafter by air to India," the MEA said in a statement.  ALSO READ: India distances itself from SCO statement on Israel-Iran conflict
 
 
The ministry added: "In view of the above, the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv would be making arrangements for the evacuation of Indians. All Indian nationals are requested to register themselves with the Embassy of India in Tel Aviv at (https://www.indembassyisrael.gov.in/indian_national_reg), if not already registered. In case of any queries, they may contact the 24/7 Control Room established at the Embassy of India, Tel Aviv: telephone numbers: +972 54-7520711; +972 54-3278392; email: cons1.telaviv@mea.gov.in."

Advisory for Indians in Israel

The Indian government also repeated its earlier advisory, asking Indian citizens in Israel to stay alert and follow all safety instructions issued by local authorities. The MEA said: "The Embassy also reiterates its earlier advisories urging all Indian citizens in Israel to remain vigilant and strictly follow the safety guidelines issued by Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command: (https://www.oref.org.il/eng)."

Reassuring the public, the MEA added: "The Government of India accords the highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad. The Government will continue to monitor the situation closely. The Embassy remains continuously in touch with the community with a view to extending all feasible assistance."

Evacuation from Iran completed

Earlier on Thursday, 110 Indian students successfully landed in New Delhi after being evacuated from northern Iran under the same operation. These students, who were studying at Urmia University, crossed into Armenia through land routes and were flown back to India.
   
 
Of the 110 students, 94 were from Jammu and Kashmir, while others were from Delhi, Maharashtra, Uttar Pradesh and Rajasthan.
 
The evacuation was conducted after Israel launched an attack on Iranian military and nuclear sites under Operation Rising Lion. Israel has said it took this step because Iran was close to developing nuclear weapons, which it sees as a threat to its national security. Since then, both countries have exchanged hundreds of missiles and drones targeting each other’s military facilities.
 

First Published: Jun 19 2025 | 7:11 PM IST

