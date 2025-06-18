India launches Operation Sindhu to evacuate its citizens from Iran

The government on Wednesday announced the launch of ‘Operation Sindhu’ to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran, in light of the deteriorating security situation caused by the country’s ongoing conflict with Israel.

In a statement issued on Wednesday evening, the government said it has been undertaking various measures over the past several days to ensure the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran. As a first step, the Indian Embassy facilitated the evacuation of 110 Indian students from northern Iran, assisting them in crossing safely into Armenia on 17 June.

The statement added that the students travelled by road to Yerevan, the Armenian capital, under the supervision of India's diplomatic missions in Iran and Armenia. They departed from Yerevan on a special flight at 2:55 pm on Wednesday and are expected to arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of Thursday as part of the initial phase of Operation Sindhu.

Iran is home to an estimated 4,000 Indian nationals, with at least half being students, many of whom hail from the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir. These students are primarily enrolled in medical and professional courses in Iran. The government expressed its gratitude to the governments of Iran and Armenia for their support and smooth facilitation of the evacuation process. It added that as part of the ongoing operation, the Indian Embassy in Iran has been assisting large numbers of nationals in relocating from areas experiencing increased hostilities to relatively safer zones within the country, with a view to evacuating them using all available and feasible options.