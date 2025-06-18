India launches Operation Sindhu to evacuate its nationals from Iran

India on Wednesday announced launching 'Operation Sindhu' to evacuate Indian nationals from Iran as the conflict between Iran and Israel showed no sign of letting up.
"India accords highest priority to the safety and security of Indian nationals abroad," the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said.
More than 4,000 Indian nationals are living in Iran and half of them are students.
The MEA said the Indian embassy in Tehran has evacuated 110 Indian students from northern Iran, assisting them in safely crossing over into Armenia on Tuesday.
The students have travelled by road to the Armenian capital, Yerevan, under the supervision of the Indian missions in Iran and Armenia.
"These students departed Yerevan on a special flight at 1455 hours on June 18 and will arrive in New Delhi in the early hours of June 19 as part of the initial stages of Operation Sindhu," the MEA said.
New Delhi said it is grateful to the governments of Iran and Armenia for the smooth facilitation of the evacuation process.
In view of the deteriorating situation as a result of the ongoing conflict between Iran and Israel, India has been taking various steps over the last several days for the safety and security of Indian nationals in Iran.
"As part of the ongoing operation, the Indian embassy in Iran has been assisting large numbers of Indian nationals in moving from areas seeing increased hostilities to relatively safer areas within the country and to subsequently evacuate them using the available and feasible options," the MEA said.
"Indian nationals in Iran are advised to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Tehran through its emergency helpline, and with the 24x7 Control Room established by the MEA in New Delhi," it said.
(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
