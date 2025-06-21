Saturday, June 21, 2025 | 11:59 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Iran-Israel conflict: India to evacuate Nepalese, Lankans under Op Sindhu

Amid escalating Iran-Israel tensions, India will now help evacuate Nepalese and Sri Lankan citizens from Iran under its ongoing Operation Sindhu mission

The move comes amid Middle East tensions over Israel’s Operation Rising Lion and Iran’s response.(Image: Bloomberg)

Nandini Singh New Delhi
3 min read Last Updated : Jun 21 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

Listen to This Article

As tensions continue to escalate in the Middle East, the Indian Embassy in Tehran on Saturday announced that Operation Sindhu, India’s mission to evacuate its nationals from Iran, will now include citizens from Nepal and Sri Lanka as well.
 
This comes following formal requests from the Governments of Nepal and Sri Lanka, amid the intensifying conflict between Iran and Israel, now entering its ninth day.
 
“The Embassy will extend assistance to Nepalese and Sri Lankan nationals currently in Iran. Those wishing to be evacuated should contact us urgently through our Telegram channel or emergency helplines,” the Indian Embassy in Tehran said in a statement.
 
 
Contact numbers for emergency coordination:
 
  • +98 9010144557
  • +98 9128109115
  • +98 9128109109
 

The Indian government launched Operation Sindhu to safeguard Indian nationals caught in the deteriorating security situation in Iran. So far, 517 Indian citizens have been successfully evacuated through special flights and coordinated land border crossings. 

Iran makes rare exception for India

 
Meanwhile, in a significant diplomatic gesture, Iran has allowed India to operate three special evacuation flights from Mashhad to New Delhi, despite keeping its airspace closed to most international airlines due to ongoing missile and drone strikes involving Israeli and Iranian forces.
 
These special flights were scheduled for Friday night and Saturday, specifically to bring back Indian students stranded in the region.
 
According to estimates, around 1,000 Indian students are expected to return in this phase of the evacuation mission.
 
Earlier this week, the Indian government facilitated the return of 110 students from Urmia University in northern Iran. The students were first moved across the land border to Yerevan, Armenia, from where they were flown to New Delhi.
 
Of the group, 94 students were from Jammu and Kashmir, with others hailing from Delhi, Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Rajasthan. 

Operation Sindhu extended to Israel

 
Simultaneously, India has also extended Operation Sindhu to its nationals in Israel. On Thursday, the government announced plans to evacuate citizens via land borders, followed by air transport back to India.
 
The Indian Embassy in Tel Aviv is actively coordinating logistics and has advised all Indian nationals to stay alert and adhere to safety protocols issued by local Israeli authorities and the Home Front Command. 
 

Topics : Israel Iran Conflict India Israel ties israel India Iran Iran India Nepal ties sri lanka BS Web Reports

First Published: Jun 21 2025 | 11:55 AM IST

