Sule-led delegation boosts counter-terrorism ties during Ethiopia visit

The multi-party Indian Parliamentary delegation, currently visiting Ethiopia from May 30 to June 1, 2025, in the aftermath of the Pahalgam terror attack, held fruitful engagements and intense discussions with top Ethiopian lawmakers, dignitaries, and the African Union Commission

According to a press release by Indian Embassy in Ethiopia, the Indian delegationled by Supriya Sule began their visit by meeting with Adem Farah, Deputy Chairperson of the Prosperity Party in the rank of Deputy Prime Minister.

The visiting delegation conveyed India's unified and determined stance against terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The Members of Parliament briefed on India's 'New Normal' against cross-border attacks, zero tolerance for terrorism, and all political parties' resolve to stand united in all matters of national interest. Both sides reiterated their zero-tolerance approach to terrorism.

ALSO READ: All-party delegation led by DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi arrives in Madrid Deputy PM Farah strongly condemned the terrorist act and expressed the need for collective international action. He also conveyed Ethiopia's strong commitment to work with India in the field of counter-terrorism. The delegation also held fruitful discussions with the African Union and exchanged views on ways and means to counter terrorism in all its forms and manifestations. The African Union has a well-structured definition for terrorism which clearly defines the acts which constitute terrorist acts. This interaction provided the delegation with valuable input on international trends and the African Union's role in preventing and combating terrorism more effectively.

This was followed by a meeting with Tagesse Chaffo Speaker of the House of People's Representatives of Ethiopia. Both sides explored the possibility of strengthening cooperation between the two nations in the field of counter-terrorism as well as mutual exchanges of parliamentary delegations. The Speaker conveyed his deepest sympathy and appreciated India for the strong message of unity and zero tolerance of terrorism. He also said the visit underlined the importance of solidarity in the fight against terrorism and highlighted the role of parliamentarians in this global effort. During the meetings, the Indian members underscored the continued threat of cross-border terrorism and deliberate attempts to sow social discord in India.

They highlighted that Operation Sindoor, conducted by India in response, was calibrated, highly precise, and demonstrated India's strong commitment to international norms against terrorism. The Ethiopian side appreciated India's zero-tolerance policy towards terrorism and condemned the terrorists who carried out the 22 April 2024 Pahalgam attack. They expressed willingness to work with India to address this global challenge. The day concluded with fruitful interaction with the Indian community in Ethiopia. The delegation recognised the vital contribution of diaspora and conveyed India's commitment towards its diaspora. The members condemned the propaganda of some individuals who seek to undermine social harmony, citing the divisive principles of 'Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam' and their contribution in resisting divisive forces in destabilising India's social fabric.