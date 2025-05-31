Saturday, May 31, 2025 | 09:45 AM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Army chief awards BSF woman officer for bravery during Operation Sindoor

Army chief awards BSF woman officer for bravery during Operation Sindoor

Commanding a border outpost within eyeball-to-eyeball contact of a Pakistani post along the International Border, the assistant commandant led her troops to silence three forward hostile posts

Neha Bhandari, Army chief

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, on Friday awarded Border Security Force (BSF) Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari with the Commendation Disc. Image: X@bsf_jammu

Press Trust of India Jammu
2 min read Last Updated : May 31 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Listen to This Article

Chief of Army Staff (COAS), General Upendra Dwivedi, on Friday awarded Border Security Force (BSF) Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari with the Commendation Disc for her exceptional courage and operational proficiency during Operation Sindoor in the Jammu frontier.

Commanding a border outpost within eyeball-to-eyeball contact of a Pakistani post along the International Border, the assistant commandant led her troops to silence three forward hostile posts across the zero line (the area closest to enemy territory) by giving a befitting reply. 

"On 30 May 2025, COAS General Upendra Dwivedi, PVSM, AVSM, felicitated Assistant Commandant Neha Bhandari of BSF Jammu with the Commendation Disc for her exceptional courage and operational proficiency during Operation Sindoor," BSF Jammu said on X.

 

She gallantly commanded a forward-deployed BSF company under challenging conditions, it said.

Apart from Neha, six women constables held gun positions at a forward border post, with their "josh" rising with every bullet they fired at the enemy positions across the IB in the Samba, R S Pura and Akhnoor sectors.

Also Read

Shashi Tharoor, Shashi, Tharoor

Colombia retracts statement on Pak, backs India after Tharoor's disapproval

Donald Trump, Trump

'Talked trade': Trump once again claims credit for India, Pak ceasefire

PremiumPak, Pakistan Army chief, General Asim Munir

Asim Munir tightens grip, but that fifth star could spell trouble for India

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

India will never give in to nuclear blackmail, says EAM Jaishankar

Haryana to hold statewide civil defence drill 'Operation Shield' on May 31

Haryana to hold statewide civil defence drill 'Operation Shield' on May 31

Neha, a third-generation officer from her family in Uttarakhand, takes pride in being a part of the BSF and commanding a border outpost in the Pargwal forward area of Akhnoor sector in Jammu district during Operation Sindoor.

"I feel proud to be manning a post along the International Border with my troops. It is approximately 150 meters away from the Pakistani post in the AkhnoorPargwal area," she told PTI here on Wednesday.

Neha's grandfather served in the Indian Army and her parents are from the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF), making her a third-generation officer in the family.

"My grandfather served in the Army. My father was in the CRPF. My mother is in the CRPF. I am a third-generation officer in the force," she said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Women, Indian Women

Over 2,200 Ladki Bahin beneficiaries found to be govt employees: Minister

Rain, Rainfall, monsoon

Light rainfall likely in Mumbai today, yellow alert issued in Delhi

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Highlights: Pakistan began pleading with entire world to stop India, says Rajnath Singh

Kamal Haasan

Kannada remark row: 'Will ban Kamal Haasan film if he doesn't apologise'

N Chandrababu Naidu, Chandrababu, Naidu

Help turn Amaravati into another Hyderabad, Andhra CM Naidu urges industry

Topics : Operation Sindoor Pahalgam attack Indian Army

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 31 2025 | 9:43 AM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayGT vs MI LIVE Score Gold-Silver Price TodayProstarm Info System IPO AllotmentLive News TodayBlue Water Logistics IPO AllotmentScoda Tubes IPOIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon