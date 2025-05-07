Wednesday, May 07, 2025 | 08:02 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Operation Sindoor: Jaishankar engages allies after missile strikes in Pak

Operation Sindoor: Jaishankar engages allies after missile strikes in Pak

After India's strikes on terror camps under Operation Sindoor, EAM S Jaishankar spoke with foreign ministers of Japan, France, Germany, Spain, and Qatar, stressing zero tolerance for terrorism

S Jaishankar, Jaishankar

Operation Sindoor: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar stressed the international imperative to confront terrorism unequivocally. | File Photo

Prateek Shukla New Delhi
4 min read Last Updated : May 07 2025 | 7:58 PM IST

Listen to This Article

 

Also Read

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Operation Sindoor LIVE updates: Indian Army acted with precision, alertness, says defence minister

corporate governance, artificial intelligence, leadership, financial fraud

India Inc does risk assessment, extends full support to armed forces

Operation Sindoor, Vikram Misri, Sofiya Qureshi, Vyomika Singh

On Google, India looks for 'Operation Sindoor', Pak gripped by Bahawalpur

A market place in Jodhpur, Rajasthan | Photo: Wikimedia Commons

Rajasthan on alert after India strikes Pak, state leaders hail Op Sindoor

Premiumbond markets, bonds, bond market

Domestic cos may go slow on long term bond issuance plans briefly

 
He also held a joint call with French Foreign Minister Jean-Noël Barrot and Germany’s Johann Wadephul. “Appreciated their solidarity and support in the wake of the Pahalgam terrorist attack. Discussed ensuring zero tolerance for terrorism,” he wrote on social media.
 
After his conversation with Spain’s Foreign Minister, José Manuel Albares, Jaishankar wrote on X: “Discussed India's firm and measured response to cross-border terrorism.” 
 
Later, the External Affairs Minister also spoke with Qatar’s Prime Minister and Foreign Minister, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman Al Thani. “Good to speak to PM & FM @MBA_AlThani_ of Qatar. Discussed India's targeted and measured response to deter cross-border terrorism,” Jaishankar shared online.
 
In a separate post, Jaishankar stressed the international imperative to confront terrorism unequivocally. “The world must show zero tolerance for terrorism. #OperationSindoor,” he wrote on X.

Operation Sindoor: India's response to Pahalgam attack

These diplomatic engagements come on the heels of India’s military strikes under 'Operation Sindoor', launched in retaliation for the 22 April terrorist attack in Pahalgam, which left 26 people dead -- including 25 Indian nationals and one Nepali citizen.
 
On Wednesday morning, Indian armed forces struck nine identified terrorist locations across Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir, including Bahawalpur -- a known stronghold of the Jaish-e-Mohammed (JeM) group.
 
Earlier in the day, Wing Commander Vyomika Singh told reporters that the airstrikes were precisely planned to avoid civilian harm. “Operation Sindoor was launched by the Indian Armed Forces to deliver justice to the victims of the Pahalgam terror attack and their families. Nine terrorist camps were targeted and successfully destroyed... The locations were so selected to avoid damage to civilian infrastructures and loss of any civilian lives,” she added.
 
Colonel Sofiya Qureshi, during the media briefing, presented visual evidence of the destroyed terror camps, including sites in Muridke, where 26/11 attackers David Headley and Ajmal Kasab were trained. Other camps targeted included Sarjal in Sialkot, Markaz Ahle Hadith, Barnala, Markaz Abbas in Kotli, and Mehmoona Joya in Sialkot.   
 
At the press briefing, foreign secretary Vikram Misri condemned the brutality of the Pahalgam assault. “The attack in Pahalgam was marked with extreme barbarity, with the victims mostly killed with head shots at close range and in front of their family... the family members were deliberately traumatised through the manner of killing, accompanied by the exhortation that they should take back the message. The attack was clearly driven by the objective of undermining normalcy returning to Kashmir,” he said.
 
According to the Ministry of Defence, the strikes were “focused, measured and non-escalatory.” The official statement read: “A little while ago, the Indian Armed Forces launched 'OPERATION SINDOOR', hitting terrorist infrastructure in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Jammu and Kashmir from where terrorist attacks against India have been planned and directed.”
 
“No Pakistani military facilities have been targeted. India has demonstrated considerable restraint in selection of targets and method of execution,” the ministry added.
 
The operation was jointly executed by the Indian Army, Navy, and Air Force. All nine intended targets were successfully neutralised, with top leaders of JeM and Lashkar-e-Taiba believed to be among those struck.
 

More From This Section

flights, planes

Global airlines re-route, cancel flights due to India-Pakistan conflict

Delhi mock drill, blackout

Defence mock drill: Lutyens' Delhi to face 15-minute blackout tonight

Operation Sindoor

Watch: India strikes terror camps in Pakistan, army releases videos

India, China, India China Trade, Trade

China places 5-year anti-dumping duties on Indian cypermethrin imports

PremiumFlights

16 airports shut, over 850 flights cancelled after Operation Sindoor

Topics : Operation Sindoor S Jaishankar Terrorsim India Pakistan relations Pahalgam attack Lashkar-e-Taiba diplomacy

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: May 07 2025 | 7:57 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVEStocks to watchOperation Sindoor LIVECol Sophia QureshiCivil Defence Mock Drills TodayWest Bengal 12th Toppers ListBahawalpur Strikes Operation SindoorReason Behind Operation Sindoor Air StrikeIPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon