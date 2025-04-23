Wednesday, April 23, 2025 | 01:43 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Pahalgam attack: J-K CM Omar Abdullah regrets tourist exodus, reopens NH-44



The Chief Minister has directed the administration to facilitate the safe and orderly movement of tourist vehicles from the Valley to Jammu

Omar Abdullah stated that the administration would enable tourist vehicles to use the highway.

Vrinda Goel
Last Updated : Apr 23 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

Jammu and Kashmir Chief Minister Omar Abdullah on Wednesday expressed deep sorrow over the mass exodus of tourists in the wake of the deadly terrorist attack at Baisaran in South Kashmir’s Pahalgam. The attack, in which terrorists opened fire on tourists, claimed 26 lives and left 17 others injured.
 
Taking to social media platform X, Omar Abdullah said, “It’s heartbreaking to see the exodus of our guests from the valley after yesterday’s tragic terror attack in Pahalgam but at the same time we totally understand why people would want to leave.”
 

NH-44 reopens for one-way traffic 

The Chief Minister has directed the administration to facilitate the safe and orderly movement of tourist vehicles from the Valley to Jammu. “While DGCA & the Ministry of Civil Aviation are working to organise extra flights, NH-44 between Srinagar & Jammu has been reconnected for traffic in a single direction,” said Omar Abdullah. 
 

The Chief Minister stated that the administration would enable tourist vehicles to use the highway, but movement would be regulated due to unstable stretches along the route. Authorities are also working to clear all stranded vehicles.
 
The CM further said, “This will have to be done in a controlled and organised way because the roads are still unstable. We will not be able to permit completely free movement of vehicles at the moment and we hope that everyone will cooperate with us.”
 
The administration has urged people to remain calm and patient as efforts continue to ensure the safe return of tourists.

Govt asks airlines to keep regular fare level on J&K flights

 
Aviation Minister Ram Mohan Naidu urged airlines to maintain regular fare levels for flights from Jammu & Kashmir and strongly advised them against surge pricing in the wake of the Pahalgam terror attack. 
“As part of immediate relief measures, four special flights from Srinagar — two to Delhi and two to Mumbai — have been arranged, with additional flights on standby to support further evacuation needs,” the Ministry of Civil Aviation said in a statement.  The minister also directed all airlines to fully cooperate in transporting the bodies of the deceased to their home states, in coordination with state governments and local authorities. The Directorate General of Civil Aviation (DGCA) has also asked airlines to waive cancellation and rescheduling charges and to provide all necessary support to impacted passengers.
 

The Resistance Front (TRF) claims responsibility

 
According to the central agency sources, the Resistance Front (TRF), a proxy group of the banned Pakistan-based Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT), has claimed responsibility for the attack. TRF has been officially designated as a terrorist organisation under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA). Security agencies have also released sketches of three terrorists suspected of being behind the attack.    The victims of the attack mainly included Indian tourists, along with two locals and two foreign nationals from Nepal and the UAE. Authorities are working to identify the deceased, and details of those confirmed dead are emerging.
 

Modi holds key meeting, cuts short Saudi visit

 
Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a meeting on Wednesday with National Security Advisor Ajit Doval and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar at Delhi airport upon his return from Saudi Arabia. The meeting was convened to review the situation following the terror attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir. The officials briefed PM Modi on the attack, which has sparked widespread outrage in India and condemnation from international leaders.
 
Home Minister Amit Shah reached Srinagar on Tuesday night and assured the survivors of the attack that those responsible for the horrific act would be brought to justice.

Omar Abdullah Pahalgam attack Jammu and Kashmir terror attack

First Published: Apr 23 2025 | 1:28 PM IST

