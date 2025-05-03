Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / Pak Ranger apprehended by BSF from international border in Rajasthan

Pak Ranger apprehended by BSF from international border in Rajasthan

The Pakistani Ranger has been taken into custody by the Rajasthan frontier of the force

India Pakistan
BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23. (Photo: Shutterstock)
Press Trust of India New Delhi
1 min read Last Updated : May 03 2025 | 11:04 PM IST
Connect with us
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

A Pakistani Ranger has been apprehended by the BSF from along the India-Pakistan border in Rajasthan, official sources said on Saturday.

The development comes nearly a fortnight after a Border Security Force jawan was apprehended by the Rangers amid rising tension between the two countries in the wake of the terrorist attack in Jammu and Kashmir's Pahalgam in which 26 people, mostly tourists, were killed.

The Pakistani Ranger has been taken into custody by the Rajasthan frontier of the force, they said.

BSF jawan Purnam Kumar Shaw was apprehended by the Rangers on April 23 from along this international border in Punjab and they have refused to hand him over despite a strong protest registered by the Indian force.

Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

Will strike any Indian structure built on Indus River: Pak defence minister

Pahalgam terror attack: India bans all maritime access to Pakistan

PM Modi vows 'firm and decisive' action against terrorists, backers

PM Modi congratulates Anthony Albanese on re-election as Australian PM

Pahalgam attack: Flight in Sri Lanka searched for suspected attackers

Topics :Pakistan BSFrajasthanPahalgam attack

First Published: May 03 2025 | 11:04 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story