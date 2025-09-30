Pakistan and India conflict was 'very big', I settled that: Trump

US President Donald Trump on Tuesday again claimed that he settled the "very big" conflict between nuclear-armed India and Pakistan.
"I have settled so many wars since we're here. We're here almost nine months, and I've settled seven. And yesterday we might have settled the biggest of them all, although I don't know, Pakistan (and) India was very big, both nuclear powers, I settled that, Trump said in his remarks to military leaders in Quantico.
Referring to his plan to end the Gaza conflict, announced on Monday, Trump said, We got it, I think settled. We'll see. Hamas has to agree, and if they don't, it's going to be very tough on them, but it is what it is. But all of the Arab nations, Muslim nations, have agreed." Since May 10, when Trump announced on social media that India and Pakistan had agreed to a "full and immediate" ceasefire after a "long night" of talks mediated by Washington, he has repeated his claim nearly 50 times that he helped settle the tensions between India and Pakistan.
In his address to world leaders from the UN podium last week, Trump had repeated his claim that he stopped the conflict between India and Pakistan.
India has been consistently maintaining that the understanding on cessation of hostilities with Pakistan was reached following direct talks between the Directors General of Military Operations of the two militaries.
