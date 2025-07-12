Saturday, July 12, 2025 | 01:21 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / World News / Pak looks to formulate stricter regulations for foreign satellite operators

Pak looks to formulate stricter regulations for foreign satellite operators

The role of satellite-linked communication systems came under sharp focus after the recent India-Pakistan and Iran-Israel conflicts, prompting authorities in Pakistan to formulate new guidelines

pakistan Flag

The regulations are being finalised by the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB), based on industry feedback gathered during a recent roundtable discussion (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Islamabad
2 min read Last Updated : Jul 12 2025 | 1:17 PM IST

Listen to This Article

Pakistan has been delaying the launch of satellite-based internet services as authorities look to invite more players into the field and formulate stricter regulations for foreign satellite operators, according to a media report.

The role of satellite-linked communication systems came under sharp focus after the recent India-Pakistan and Iran-Israel conflicts, prompting authorities in Pakistan to formulate new guidelines for companies in the business of satellite internet.

The Dawn newspaper reported that following the expiration of the temporary no-objection certificate (NOC) for Starlink in March, all foreign satellite operators are now required to submit new applications under the newly drafted Satellite Communications Regulations.

 

The regulations are being finalised by the Pakistan Space Activities Regulatory Board (PSARB), based on industry feedback gathered during a recent roundtable discussion.

A senior official from the Ministry of IT and Telecom emphasised the need for stringent regulations to ensure security, particularly in light of recent conflicts.

Also Read

Eutelsat

UK to invest 163 million euros in Eutelsat, Bharti Space ups stake

satsure, dhruva space

SatSure, Dhruva Space sign MoU to deliver end-to-end space-based solutions

Indo-US NISAR satellite

Bharti Space to invest $36 million in French satellite major Eutelsat

Galaxeye satellite

Spacetech startup GalaxEye to build second satellite with 0.5 m resolution

satellite

Vi partners with AST SpaceMobile for direct-to-cell satcom in India

The new regulations will include important security clauses that may have been overlooked if the recent wars had not occurred, the official said. Besides, Pakistan needs more than one satellite internet provider, and two more companies have expressed interest.

In addition to Starlink, two other Low Earth Orbit (LEO) operators, OneWeb and Shanghai Spacecom Satellite Technology (SSST), have expressed interest in starting operations in Pakistan.

Once registered under the new regulations, satellite internet providers will need to obtain operational licences from the Pakistan Telecommunication Authority (PTA).

A PTA official said that all companies, including Starlink, can launch their services by the end of this year.

Meanwhile, sources told Dawn newspaper that Elon Musk, the founder of SpaceX, is also likely to attend the launch ceremony.

Starlink was the first company to submit a formal application for registration, but delays in licensing have occurred due to the absence of regulations.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Protest, Immigration Protest

Judge blocks racial profiling by immigration officials in LA crackdown

Elon Musk's artificial intelligence startup xAI Corp

Musk's xAI seeeks up to $200 billion valuation in fresh funding talks

us pentagon

Pentagon confirms Iranian missile struck Qatar air base in Tehran's attack

Israel Flag, Israel

Israeli forces kill two Gaza terror leaders, including sector commander

Donald Trump, Trump

Trump visits Texas flood area, defends officials amid questions on response

Topics : Satellite Internet technologies Pakistan Pakistan government

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Jul 12 2025 | 1:16 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStock to Watch TodayGold-Silver Rate TodayGLEN Industries IPO AllotmentHCL Tech Q1 Results PreviewQ1 Results TodaySinner vs Djokovic Win PredictionGreen Card Holder NewsSmart Coworking Spaces IPOUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon