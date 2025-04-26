Saturday, April 26, 2025 | 01:40 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / India News / Pahalgam attack: Houses of three more suspected terrorists razed in J&K

Pahalgam attack: Houses of three more suspected terrorists razed in J&K

Officials on Saturday said that houses of the alleged terrorists were demolished in Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir on Friday night

Homes of suspected Pahalgam terror attackers demolished in Jammu & Kashmir

With this, five residences of alleged terrorists have been razed (PTI Photo)

Press Trust of India Srinagar
2 min read Last Updated : Apr 26 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

The houses of three suspected terrorists have been razed by authorities in the Kashmir Valley. It is seen as a crackdown on terrorism days after the dastardly Pahalgam attack in which 26 people were killed.

Officials on Saturday said that houses of the alleged terrorists were demolished in Pulwama, Shopian and Kulgam districts of south Kashmir on Friday night.

Earlier, the houses of two Lashkar-e-Taiba terrorists, including that of the Pahalgam terror attack's prime suspect, were destroyed when explosives believed to be stored there went off during the intervening night of Thursday and Friday.

On Friday night, the house of Ahsan ul Haq Sheikh in the Muran area of Pulwama district was torn down, officials said, adding that he was "trained in Pakistan" in 2018 and had recently "infiltrated" into the Valley.

 

In a similar action in Chotipora of the Shopian district, the house of an active top Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) commander Shahid Ahmad Kuttay was razed, they said. Kuttay, active for the past three to four years, has been involved in many anti-national activities, the officials claimed.

Also Read

Terroist Attack, Pahalgam , Pahalgam terror attack, terrorist, home demolished, Adil Thokar

LIVE News: Houses of three more suspected terrorists razed in south Kashmir after Pahalgam attack

Malook Nagar, Malook

India's Muslim population enough to defeat Pakistan: RLD's Malook Nagar

Revanth Reddy

'Give a befitting reply': Revanth Reddy urges PM Modi, demands PoK merger

JP Nadda, Nadda

India will give a befitting reply to those behind Pahalgam attack: Nadda

A tourist on the banks of Dal Lake as she waits for transport to leave for Srinagar airport, following a terrorist attack in Pahalgam, Jammu & Kashmir | Photo: Reuters

Tourists feel 'safe' in J&K's Srinagar, Pahalgam deserted after attack

At the Matalhama area of the Kulgam district, the residence of Zakir Ahmad Ganie, who has been active since 2023 and was under surveillance for his alleged involvement in multiple terror-related activities, was also pulled down during the night, they said.

With this, five residences of alleged terrorists have been razed.

On Friday, the houses of Aadil Hussain Thokar, accused of helping in the execution of the Pahalgam bloodbath, and Asif Sheikh, also believed to be involved in the attack, were being searched by security forces when an explosion damaged the structures in Bijbehara and Tral.

Explosives were supposedly found on the premises during the search operation, prompting the security forces to evacuate the occupants of the houses as well as neighbours to safety before they went off.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Modi, Narendra Modi

Govt ensuring employment opportunities keep growing for youth: PM Modi

road accident

Road rage case: HC bars police from coercive action against IAF officer

Rohingyas, Rohingya refugees

Over 550 Illegal Bangladeshi immigrants detained in Gujarat operations

Dr V Narayanan, V Narayanan

Isro takes lead role of 'International Charter Space and Major Disasters'

Rekha Gupta, Delhi CM

Lack of water is a huge problem for the people of Delhi: CM Rekha Gupta

Topics : Pahalgam attack Jammu and Kashmir Terrorist attack terrorists

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Apr 26 2025 | 1:37 PM IST

Explore News

RCB vs RR Pitch ReportStocks to Watch TodayRIL Q4 Results 2025Gold Silver Price TodayIndus Waters Treaty SuspendedUP Board Topper List 2025What is India-Pak Shimla AgreementAxis Bank Q4 Result 2025IPL 2025 Point TableUpcoming IPO 2025
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon