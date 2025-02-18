PM Modi, Amir of Qatar decide to elevate ties to 'strategic partnership'

Prime Minister Narendra Modi Tuesday held wide-ranging talks with Amir of Qatar Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al-Thani as the two leaders decided to elevate India-Qatar relations to a "strategic partnership" with focus on trade, investments, technology, energy and people-to-people ties, further cementing the "deep and traditional relationship" between the two countries.

They also exchanged views on "regional and global issues" of mutual interest, the Ministry of External Affairs said.

The Amir of Qatar's two-day visit comes at the invitation of Modi. This is his second state visit to India. He earlier visited India in March 2015.

His visit will provide "further momentum to our growing multifaceted partnership", the MEA had said ahead of the visit that began on Monday.

Earlier in the day, the Amir of Qatar was accorded a ceremonial guard of honour at the Rashtrapati Bhavan as President Droupadi Murmu welcomed the visiting leader. Modi was also present on the occasion.

Later, Modi and the Amir held talks at the Hyderabad House covering a range of bilateral issues.

India and Qatar on Tuesday also exchanged an agreement on establishment of strategic partnership between the two countries.

The documents were exchanged between Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of Qatar, Sheikh Mohammed bin Abdulrahman bin Jassim Al Thani and External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar, in the presence of Prime Minister Modi and the Amir of Qatar here.

"India-Qatar, further cementing the deep & traditional relationship. PM @narendramodi & HH Sheikh @TamimbinHamad Al-Thani, Amir of the State of Qatar held wide-ranging talks at Hyderabad House today. Both leaders decided to elevate India-Qatar relations to a Strategic Partnership with focus on trade, energy, investments, innovation, technology, food security, culture & people-to-people ties. They also exchanged views on regional and global issues of mutual interest," MEA Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a post on X.

India and Qatar have deep-rooted historical ties of friendship, trust and mutual respect. In recent years, the ties between the two countries, including in the areas of trade, investment, energy, technology, culture and people-to-people relations, have continued to strengthen, the MEA earlier said.

As the two leaders held talks at the Hyderabad House, the MEA in a post on X said, a "new milestone" was on the cards of this "special India-Qatar partnership".

A revised agreement for avoidance of double taxation and prevention of fiscal evasion with respect to taxes on income, between India and Qatar, was also exchanged, it was announced during the exchange of agreements ceremony held at the Hyderabad House.

Prime Minister of Qatar and Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman exchanged the agreement.

The Amir of Qatar arrived here on Monday evening, his visit coming almost a year after Modi had visited the Gulf nation in February 2024.

Extending a rare gesture of hospitality, Modi received the Amir at the Delhi airport on Monday evening. He welcomed him with a warm handshake and hug, displaying the bonhomie between the two leaders.

"Went to the airport to welcome my brother, Amir of Qatar H H Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani. Wishing him a fruitful stay in India and looking forward to our meeting tomorrow," the prime minister said in a post on X on Monday.

The Amir of Qatar will be accompanied by a high-level delegation, including ministers, senior officials and business leaders, the MEA earlier said.

External Affairs Minister Jaishankar had called on the Amir of Qatar, hours after his arrival in Delhi, and said he was confident that the visiting leader's talks with Prime Minister Modi on Tuesday will "deepen our close bonds of friendship".

During Prime Minister Modi's visit to Doha last year, technology, investment, energy, trade, all aspects were discussed at length with a view to look at them, assess them from a strategic perspective, the then foreign secretary Vinay Kwatra had told reporters in February 2024.

"... the visit will set the stage, lay the basis for a stronger, deeper, more extensive, wide-ranging partnership between India and Qatar," he had said.

The MEA on Saturday said the Indian community residing in Qatar forms the largest expatriate group in that country and is "appreciated for its positive contribution in the progress and development of Qatar".