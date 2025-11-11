Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / PM Modi, Bhutan King hold talks on energy, defence, connectivity projects

PM Modi, Bhutan King hold talks on energy, defence, connectivity projects

After the delegation-level talks, the two leaders jointly inaugurated the 1020 Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project, developed jointly by India and Bhutan

Modi, Narendra Modi, Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, Jigme Khesar, Jigme, Bhutan King
Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bhutan on Tuesday for a two-day visit. | (Photo: PTI)
Press Trust of India Thimphu
1 min read Last Updated : Nov 11 2025 | 6:12 PM IST
Google
Facebook IconLinkedIN Icon

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks during which they discussed cooperation in sectors such as energy, capacity building, connectivity, technology, defence and security.

After the delegation-level talks, the two leaders jointly inaugurated the 1020 Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project, developed jointly by India and Bhutan.

"Had a very good meeting with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan. We covered the full range of India-Bhutan relations," Modi said in a post on social media.

"We discussed cooperation in sectors like energy, capacity building, connectivity, technology, defence and security. India is proud to be a key partner in Bhutan's development journey," he added.

Prime Minister Modi arrived in Bhutan on Tuesday for a two-day visit.

The ties between India and Bhutan have been on an upswing.

In September, India unveiled its plan to build two cross-border train links with Bhutan at a cost of over Rs 4,000 crore, in the first such railway connectivity projects with the Himalayan nation.

Under the initiative, new rail links will be set up between the Bhutanese cities of Gelephu and Samtse and Kokrajhar in Assam and Banarhat in West Bengal.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Already subscribed? Log in

Subscribe to read the full story →
*Subscribe to Business Standard digital and get complimentary access to The New York Times

Smart Quarterly

₹900

3 Months

₹300/Month

SAVE 25%

Smart Essential

₹2,700

1 Year

₹225/Month

SAVE 46%
*Complimentary New York Times access for the 2nd year will be given after 12 months

Super Saver

₹3,900

2 Years

₹162/Month

Subscribe

Renews automatically, cancel anytime

Here’s what’s included in our digital subscription plans

Exclusive premium stories online

  • Over 30 premium stories daily, handpicked by our editors

Complimentary Access to The New York Times

  • News, Games, Cooking, Audio, Wirecutter & The Athletic

Business Standard Epaper

  • Digital replica of our daily newspaper — with options to read, save, and share

Curated Newsletters

  • Insights on markets, finance, politics, tech, and more delivered to your inbox

Market Analysis & Investment Insights

  • In-depth market analysis & insights with access to The Smart Investor

Archives

  • Repository of articles and publications dating back to 1997

Ad-free Reading

  • Uninterrupted reading experience with no advertisements

Seamless Access Across All Devices

  • Access Business Standard across devices — mobile, tablet, or PC, via web or app

SAVE 25%
Subscribe for ₹2,700 / 1 Year
Connect with us on WhatsApp

More From This Section

India, Nepal security forces to hold annual border talks from Nov 12

Robust network key to the success of Op Sindoor: VCAS Air Marshal Tiwari

India, Vietnam sign agreement, resolve to expand defence cooperation

Premium

Centre monitoring US Supreme Court case against Donald Trump tariffs

Prez Murmu urges stronger India-Angola ties in tech, defence, agriculture

Topics :Narendra ModiIndia-BhutanBhutandefence sector

First Published: Nov 11 2025 | 6:12 PM IST

Explore News

Next Story