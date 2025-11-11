Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Bhutanese King Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck on Tuesday held wide-ranging talks during which they discussed cooperation in sectors such as energy, capacity building, connectivity, technology, defence and security.

After the delegation-level talks, the two leaders jointly inaugurated the 1020 Punatsangchhu-II hydroelectric project, developed jointly by India and Bhutan.

"Had a very good meeting with His Majesty Jigme Khesar Namgyel Wangchuck, the King of Bhutan. We covered the full range of India-Bhutan relations," Modi said in a post on social media.

"We discussed cooperation in sectors like energy, capacity building, connectivity, technology, defence and security. India is proud to be a key partner in Bhutan's development journey," he added.