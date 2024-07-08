PM Modi gets warm welcome from members of Indian diaspora in Moscow

Prime Minister Narendra Modi, who is currently on a two-day visit to Russia from Monday, reached a hotel in Moscow. Russian First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov, who received PM Modi at the airport, accompanied him to the hotel, where the members of the Indian diaspora had gathered to welcome him.

PM Modi greeted members of the Indian diaspora, who were outside The Carlton Hotel to welcome him. He shook hands and interacted with members of the Indian diaspora. He met with children who were happy to see PM Modi.

People held Indian flags and posters of PM Modi and chanted "Modi Modi" to welcome him at the hotel. Artists dressed in Indian attire performed in the hotel to welcome PM Modi. In a rare gesture, Denis Manturov accompanied PM Modi to the hotel from the airport in the same car.

PM Modi arrived in Moscow at the invitation of Russian President Vladimir Putin to hold the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. He was accorded Guard of Honour at VNUKOVO-II International Airport.



Upon arrival in Moscow, PM Modi stated that he looks forward to further deepening the "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" between the two nations.

In a post on X, PM Modi stated, "Landed in Moscow. Looking forward to further deepening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between our nations, especially in futuristic areas of cooperation. Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people."

PM Modi and the Russian President will hold a meeting today. PM Modi will attend a community event in Moscow on Tuesday. He departed from New Delhi on Monday for a two-nation visit today, beginning with Moscow.

In a post on X, the Ministry of External Affairs said "PM Narendra Modi sets off on a 2-nation visit to Russia and Austria. The first leg of the visit takes him to Moscow for the 22nd India-Russia Annual Summit. An opportunity to further accelerate - partnership."

In his departure statement, PM Modi said, "Over the next three days, I will be in Russia and Austria. These visits will be a wonderful opportunity to deepen ties with these nations, with whom India has time-tested friendship. I also look forward to interacting with the Indian community living in these countries."

PM Modi said that he wishes to discuss aspects of bilateral cooperation with his friend President Putin.

"I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues. We seek to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region. The visit will also provide me with an opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community in Russia," the PM said.

PM Modi added that the special and privileged Strategic Partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past ten years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges.

Notably, PM Modi and Putin have met 16 times over the past 10 years. The last in-person meeting between the two leaders took place on the sidelines of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO) Summit in Uzbekistan's Samarkand in 2022. In 2019, PM Modi was conferred the highest Russian state honour 'Order of the Holy Apostle Andrew the First'.

Earlier on Sunday, India's Ambassador to India, Vinay Kumar said, "The program includes a private meeting with President Putin, delegation-level talks, restricted talks, lunch on hosted by President Putin for Prime Minister and his delegation, visit to an exhibition center in the VDNKH Complex, Rosatom Pavilion, and also exchange of documents which we are preparing to sign and exchange during the visit."

"Prime Minister will also address a gathering of Indian community members who are very eagerly looking forward to this visit to Moscow by Prime Minister after a gap of nine years. The last Prime Ministerial visit to Moscow was in 2015. So these are some of the important elements of the program," he added.

Notably, India and Russia have a longstanding and time-tested relationship with more than 77 years of mutually beneficial diplomatic ties. The relations between the two nations were elevated to the level of "Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership" in 2010.

After concluding his visit to Russia, PM Modi will depart for Austria in what is the first visit to the nation by an Indian Prime Minister in 40 years.

In his departure statement, PM Modi stated, "In Austria, I will have the opportunity to meet President Alexander Van der Bellen and Chancellor Karl Nehammer. Austria is our steadfast and reliable partner and we share the ideals of democracy and pluralism.