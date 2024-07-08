PM Modi in Moscow, Prez Putin hosts him for private dinner ahead of talks

Russian President Vladimir Putin on Monday night hosted a private dinner for Prime Minister Narendra Modi hours after he arrived in Moscow on a two-day high-profile visit in his first trip to Russia since its invasion of Ukraine over two years back.

The focus of the prime minister's visit is on an economic agenda including cooperation in areas of energy, trade, manufacturing, fertilisers, and that a 'solution cannot be found on the battlefield', top sources said, indicating that Ukraine conflict will figure prominently in Modi-Putin talks.

The two leaders will hold wide-ranging talks at the 22nd India-Russia annual summit on Tuesday that is largely being seen in the context of wider geopolitical turmoil arising out of the Russian invasion of Ukraine.

Shortly after landing in Moscow, Modi said he is looking forward to deepening bilateral partnership in futuristic areas and that stronger ties between India and Russia will "greatly benefit our people".

India seeks to play a "supportive role" for a peaceful and stable region, the prime minister said in his departure statement.

Putin hosted Modi for a private meeting and dinner at the former's residence in Novo-Ogarevo, clearly reflecting the importance Moscow attached to the Indian leader's visit.

In a video, the two leaders were seen having a warm conversation in an informal setting. The Russian state-run media said Putin praised India's development and the achievements of its Prime Minister Modi, who was recently reelected to the post.

In a post on X, Prime Minister Modi expressed his gratitude to President Putin for hosting him at Novo-Ogaryovo.

"Looking forward to our talks tomorrow as well, which will surely go a long way in further cementing the bonds of friendship between India and Russia," he said.

Earlier, Modi was received at the Vnukovo-II airport by Russia's First Deputy Prime Minister Denis Manturov. The Russian first deputy minister also accompanied the Indian prime minister to his hotel from the airport, officials said.

Manturov had received Chinese President Xi Jinping during his visit to Russia as well.



On Tuesday, Modi will co-chair the 22nd India-Russia annual summit with President Putin, interact with the members of the Indian community and visit the Rosatom pavilion at an exhibition.

The prime minister is also scheduled to lay a wreath at the 'Tomb of the Unknown Soldier'.

The focus of the 22nd India-Russia annual summit is likely to be boosting bilateral cooperation in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment and people-to-people exchanges. The Ukraine conflict is set to figure in the discussions.

In the talks, Modi is expected to urge the Russian side to end recruitment of Indians as support staff to the Russian military and ensure the return of those still operating in the force. "Landed in Moscow. Looking forward to further deepening the Special and Privileged Strategic Partnership between our nations, especially in futuristic areas of cooperation," Modi said on 'X'.

"Stronger ties between our nations will greatly benefit our people," he said. It is Modi's first trip to Russia since 2019, the first after the start of the Ukraine conflict in February 2022 and first in Modi's third term as the prime minister.

"PM is set to hold substantive discussions with President Vladimir Putin to take forward the special partnership between the two countries. He will also interact with the Indian community in Russia," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said on 'X'.

The Indian prime minister was accorded a guard of honour at the airport. He was given a warm welcome outside The Carlton Hotel in Moscow by members of the Indian diaspora and a group of Russian artists who danced to the tune of Hindi songs.

"A memorable welcome in Moscow! I thank the Indian community for their affection," Modi said in another post on 'X'.

"The special and privileged strategic partnership between India and Russia has advanced over the past 10 years, including in the areas of energy, security, trade, investment, health, education, culture, tourism and people-to-people exchanges," Modi said in his departure statement.

"I look forward to reviewing all aspects of bilateral cooperation with my friend President Vladimir Putin and sharing perspectives on various regional and global issues," he said. "We seek to play a supportive role for a peaceful and stable region," he said without making any specific references.

New Delhi has been stoutly defending its "special and privileged strategic partnership" with Russia and maintained the momentum in the ties notwithstanding the Ukraine conflict. India has not yet condemned Russia's attack on Ukraine and consistently pitched for resolution of the conflict through dialogue and diplomacy.

The prime minister said the visit will also provide him an opportunity to meet the vibrant Indian community in Russia.

In a post on 'X', Modi, before leaving for Moscow, said: "Over the next three days, will be in Russia and Austria. These visits will be a wonderful opportunity to deepen ties with these nations, with whom India has time tested friendship."



Ahead of Modi's visit to Moscow, Kremlin Spokesman Dmitry Peskov said the agenda will be "extensive".

"Obviously, the agenda will be extensive, if not to say overbusy. It will be an official visit, and we hope that the heads will be able to talk in an informal way as well," he said.

The annual summit between the prime minister of India and the president of Russia is the highest institutional dialogue mechanism in the strategic partnership between the two countries.

The annual summits are held alternatively in India and Russia.

The last summit was held on December 6, 2021 in New Delhi. President Putin had visited India to attend the summit.

The summit saw both sides sealing 28 MoUs and agreements besides coming out with a joint statement titled "India-Russia Partnership for Peace, Progress and Prosperity".

Prime Minister Modi and President Putin last held bilateral talks on the margins of a summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) at Samarkand in Uzbekistan on September 16, 2022.

In the meeting, Modi had famously pressed Putin to end the conflict in Ukraine saying "today's era is not of war".

Since the Russian invasion of Ukraine in February 2022, Modi has held several telephonic conversations with Putin and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy.

After concluding his engagements in Russia on July 9, Modi will leave for Austria in the first visit by an Indian Prime Minister to that country in over 40 years.