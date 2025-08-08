Friday, August 08, 2025 | 05:39 PM ISTहिंदी में पढें
Business Standard
Notification Icon
userprofile IconSearch
Home / External Affairs Defence Security / News / China welcomes PM Modi's visit to Tianjin for SCO summit this month

China welcomes PM Modi's visit to Tianjin for SCO summit this month

After a gap of over seven years, Prime Minister Modi is expected to travel to China later this month to attend the annual summit of the SCO, people familiar with the matter in Delhi said this week

India china

China will host the SCO Summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1. | (Photo: Shutterstock)

Press Trust of India Beijing
1 min read Last Updated : Aug 08 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Listen to This Article

China on Friday welcomed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's planned visit to the Tianjin summit of the Shanghai Cooperation Organisation (SCO) to be held later this month.

After a gap of over seven years, Prime Minister Modi is expected to travel to China later this month to attend the annual summit of the SCO, people familiar with the matter in Delhi said this week.

China welcomes Prime Minister Modi for the SCO Tianjin Summit, Foreign Ministry spokesperson Guo Jiakun said while answering a query on reports that Modi's visit to China to attend the Tianjin summit.

We believe that with the concerted effort of all parties, the Tianjin summit will be a gathering of solidarity, friendship and fruitful results, and the SCO will enter a new stage of high-quality development featuring greater solidarity, coordination, dynamism and productiveness, he said.

 

China will host the SCO Summit in Tianjin from August 31 to September 1.

Leaders of over 20 countries, including all member states of the SCO and heads of 10 international organisations, will attend relevant events, Guo said.

The SCO Tianjin Summit will be the largest summit in scale since the establishment of the SCO, he said.

(Only the headline and picture of this report may have been reworked by the Business Standard staff; the rest of the content is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

More From This Section

Rajnath Singh, Defence Minister

Govt halts US arms deals after Trump slams 50% tariffs on exports

India-Russian oil

US links India tariff hike to 'national security' over Russian oil imports

US-India, US-India flag, US India flag

US calls India strategic partner, vows dialogue despite trade tensions

Marco Rubio

Got directly involved when India, Pakistan went to war, says Marco Rubio

death, dead body

From illness to violence: What's behind 1,203 lost Indian lives in Canada?

Topics : Narendra Modi India china trade India China relations India China tension India China border row US tariff hikes

Don't miss the most important news and views of the day. Get them on our Telegram channel

First Published: Aug 08 2025 | 5:37 PM IST

Explore News

Stock Market LIVE UpdatesStocks to Watch TodayAll Time Plastics IPOGold and Silver Rate TodayQ1 Result TodayHighway Infrastructure IPO Allotment StatusBreaking News LIVEJSW Cement IPOUpcoming Q1 ResultsUpcoming IPO 2025
Business Standard
HOT STOCKS
TOP SECTIONS
KEY EVENTS
Copyrights © 2025 Business Standard Private Ltd. All rights reserved
LinkedIN Icon