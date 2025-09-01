'India, Russia stand shoulder to shoulder': PM Modi tells Putin at SCO meet

The meeting comes ahead of Putin’s visit to India in December for the 23rd annual summit between the two countries.

The meeting between the two leaders come amid the US government's tariff heat on India's imports, which has resulted in New Delhi to explore new export markets for domestic producers. On August 27, US President Donald Trump announced 25 per cent duties on Indian imports, followed by an additional 25 per cent "sanctions" for importing Russian oil.

"Our close cooperation is important not only for the people of both countries but also for global peace, stability and prosperity," PM Modi added.